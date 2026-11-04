Trump: I Thought GOP Would’ve Done Better, I Can Work Work With Dems on ‘Many Things’

President Donald Trump said Wednesday morning that he believed Republican candidates would have performed better and that he could work with Democrats on “many things.”

Trump called in to Fox News Channel’s midterm election coverage around midnight Wednesday, shortly after Democrats officially secured majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate for the final two years of his presidency.

“Well, I’m a little bit surprised. I thought they’d do better. We had tremendous rallies,” the president said when asked for his reaction to the big night for Democrats, adding he thought he could carry his momentum over to candidates, though it did not work in some races.

He added that he feels badly for Sen. Darline Graham (R-SC), who assumed her post in August after her brother, late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), passed away unexpectedly.

When asked about working with Democrats over the next two years, Trump stressed he has the power of the veto to override any bills they may try to pass out of Congress. He also said there are some areas he thinks he can work with Democrats on other than their radical policies.

“Now, could I work with them on an open border? I don’t think so. Could I work with them on certain other things? And could I work with them on men playing… in women’s sports? No, I don’t think so. I mean, I don’t think men should be playing,” he said.

Trump also said that Democrats have looked for a night like this for more than a decade, though he does not view it as a referendum on himself.