An unhinged elderly man, who has since been identified as 70-year-old Stephen Redic, has been arrested after he was caught on video appearing to backhand a Turning Point Action volunteer in the face at a polling location in Laconia, New Hampshire, on Tuesday.

Stephen Redic was arrested and charged with one count of simple assault and one count of disorderly conduct after Laconia police reviewed video evidence and several witness accounts, according to a report by Boston 25 News.

Police responded to a polling center at Woodland Heights Elementary School just after 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, after receiving a report of an assault.

“The victim advised that he was at the Turning Point USA informational booth when a man approached him to read a poem about rich people,” police told Boston 25 News.

Redic is accused of striking the young conservative across the face with the back of his hand.

Footage of the altercation was shared on X by Turning Point Action, a sister organization of Turning Point USA that was founded by the slain conservative icon and free speech martyr Charlie Kirk.

Watch Below:

In the video, Redic can be heard angrily declaring, “You have no idea who I am, so how dare you say I don’t know much?” to which the conservative volunteer calmly replied, “You haven’t presented a single statistic.”

“Neither have you!” the senior citizen shouted. “God damn! I cannot believe that bullshit! You sit there and dare to look me in the face and say I don’t know anything?”

Redic then raised his middle finger toward the Turning Point Action representative’s face, adding, “That’s what I know,” before appearing to backhand the young man.

“I’m out of this place. Fuck that shit! Fuck him!” the unruly elderly man can be heard shouting as he walked away.

Notably, the Turning Point Action volunteer was wearing a white hat and black hoodie, both printed with the word “FREEDOM” on them — the same attire Charlie Kirk wore on the day he was assassinated last year.

The 70-year-old told WMUR that his actions were inexcusable, and he apologizes. He also claimed the video only tells part of the story.

“I think that this gentleman was very heated and very opinionated in his viewpoint, which led to him becoming agitated, and it just built and built and built until he eventually assaulted him,” Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield told the outlet.

Redic is scheduled to be arraigned in court on December 10.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.