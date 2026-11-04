A city in Los Angeles County, California passed an ordinance on Tuesday allowing polyamorous couples — people in relationships with several partners — to register as domestic partners.

The West Hollywood ordinance allows people in “throuples,” “foursomes,” and other perverse arrangements to officially register with the city, granting them certain rights like hospital visitation and additional tenant protections, the New York Post reported.

“However, the law has its limitations, as it does not provide the same legal rights afforded to married couples or traditional domestic partners,” according to the report. “Still, supporters say the ordinance marks an important step toward addressing challenges faced by adults who maintain romantic or other committed relationships with multiple people.”

Christina Fialho, an attorney and founder of the bisexual media representation advocacy group Rewrite the BiLine, first pitched the idea of “polyamory protections” to Councilmember Chelsea Lee Byers in 2025.

She told the Los Angeles Times that the ordinance is “just the beginning.”

“I think it makes it possible for people to dream about a future they once thought was out of reach,” she said.

In order for people to qualify for the ordinance, they must obtain mutual consent and not be related by blood, according to the report. Registration is not limited to people who live in the city, meaning people from elsewhere can travel to West Hollywood to have their relationships “legally recognized.”

The WeHo City Council previously approved an anti-discrimination ordinance that added “family or relationship” structure to the ever-growing “protected class,” per the report. That measure was created to shield people in multi-partner relationships from housing, healthcare, and education discrimination.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.