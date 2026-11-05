Business interests are wasting no time in demanding the next Congress pass a mass amnesty for illegal aliens after Democrats swept with historic victories in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

The day after the midterms, officials with the American Business Immigration Coalition sent out statements urging the future Democrat-controlled House and Senate to work with the Trump administration on passing a mass amnesty for most of the nation’s 11 to 22 million illegal aliens, as well as a halt on interior immigration enforcement at worksites.

“The 2026 election results sent a clear message: millions of Hispanic, independent, and rural voters joined Americans across the country in punishing Republicans over mass deportations and high costs, and that led to the House of Representatives flipping to Democrats, and losses for Republicans in Texas, North Carolina and Georgia,” the group’s CEO Rebecca Shi said.

Among the bills the group wants passed is Rep. Maria Salazar’s (R-FL) DIGNIDAD Act, a broad amnesty for most illegal aliens, as well as forcing a vote on the American Dream and Promise Act — a discharge petition to secure amnesty for illegal aliens on Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“Voters are demanding common-sense solutions to lower costs and secure legal pathways for Dreamers, TPS holders, and long-term workers,” Shi said:

Immediately during the upcoming lame-duck session, we urge Congress and the White House to support key protections, including the Dream and Promise Discharge Petition, the Dignity Act, the State-Sponsored Visa Pilot Program Act, and the SAWA. [Emphasis added]

The group similarly wants Congress to pressure the Trump administration to halt worksite immigration raids, claiming there are “severe workforce shortages” in the United States economy and that deportations increase prices on American consumers.

“Voters support secure borders, but not indiscriminate deportations that target long-term essential workers,” added Kansas Livestock Association CEO Matt Teagarden said:

From Kansas, South Texas, and Florida to Pennsylvania and America’s heartland, farmers and voters have witnessed the economic and human costs of indiscriminate raids that strip longtime workers of legal protections. America cannot solve severe workforce shortages and the resulting high prices by deporting long-term, hard-working immigrants. Voters have spoken loud and clear: they demand secure borders and legal pathways for essential workers. [Emphasis added]

While Salazar’s race heads to a recount, many of her fellow Republicans who signed onto the DIGNIDAD amnesty lost re-election.

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), for instance, was beaten out by Democrat challenger Cait Conley, while Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Gabe Evans (R-CO), Monica De La Cruz (R-TX), and Zach Nunn (R-IA), among others, lost to their Democrat challengers.

Meanwhile, Republicans in the Senate gained two immigration hardliners with victories for Andy Barr in Kentucky and Barry Moore in Alabama. Even as Texas elected a slate of Democrats in a historic turn for the Lone Star State, Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX), a fierce opponent of mass immigration, won re-election by a wide margin.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.