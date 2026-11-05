In his first speech as California’s governor-elect, Democrat Xavier Becerra attacked Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) by name and hinted that he is prepared to reimplement Joe Biden’s open borders policies.

Migrants from everywhere deserve the American dream and should not be deported, the new California Governor insisted.

In his post-election speech, Becerra obscenely called ICE “mercenaries,” and insisted that the “American dream” is “undeportable.”

Becerra took aim at President Trump’s immigration policy and claimed that it was actually un-American.

“The California dream is universal. It’s non-negotiable. And yes, it is undeportable,” he exclaimed to cheers from his supporters.

“Tonight, I have a message for all those who have been made to feel afraid.

“There’s a new sheriff in town,” the gov.-elect continued, “and he’s got a law degree and a union card. [cheering] If anyone wants to come after California or any one Californian, they better be ready for a fight,” he said including illegals in the definition of “Californian.”

WATCH:

https://www.youtube.com/live/FZFmv_hT6lA?si=pKlerEPxbpBla1O3

Becerra also rolled out a series of dubious “rights,” and while doing so called ICE a pack of “mercenaries.”

“Never in our lifetimes has so much of what we love been on the line, our families, our safety, our freedom,” he exclaimed about the current political climate.

“Freedom to love, freedom to learn, freedom to unionize and earn a living wage, the right to see a doctor, and the freedom to make your own decisions about your body,” he exclaimed.

“Freedom to breathe clean air, drink clean water, travel unpolluted coastlines. Freedom to walk the streets without fear of gun violence or ICE mercenaries. And freedom tonight to hold a free election,” he said.

The final vote might not be all that surprising, considering that California has more foreign-born residents than any other U.S. state.

A study by the Public Policy Institute of California reported that California is home to 10.9 million immigrants—22% of the foreign-born population nationwide.

The report added that “In 2024, the most current year of data, 28% of California’s population was foreign-born, the highest share of any state and more than double the share in the rest of the country (13%). And, “Almost half (44%) of California children have at least one immigrant parent.”

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