CEO Killer Luigi Mangione’s Cousin Nino Wins Baltimore Council Seat on Law and Order Platform

The name Mangione is in the news again, but this time it is not that of accused United Health Care CEO killer Luigi Mangione. It is his Republican cousin, Nino, who defied a nationwide Democratic election sweep and won re-election to the Baltimore County Council on Tuesday.

The win came despite the 39-year-old Mangione being a “staunch MAGA Republican whose grandfather was a multimillionaire real estate magnate,” Newsweek reported in a profile of the two cousins Thursday.

The councilman narrowly won his seat with 48.7 percent of the vote over his Democrat opponent Shawn McIntosh who had 45.2 percent in a race covering what is considered the “purplest” of the county’s districts, the magazine reported.

Nino and Luigi Mangione are both among the 37 grandchildren of the late Nick Mangione Sr., a “self-made multimillionaire who owned country clubs, nursing homes, and radio stations and was an established business patriarch in Baltimore by the time of his death in 2008,” Newsweek reported.

The two Mangione grandchildren could not have charted more starkly different life paths. Luigi pled guilty to stalking charges in federal court earlier this year after admitting he traveled to New York to shoot and kill CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel in December of 2024.

Drawing weeks of national headlines, Luigi inexplicably became a poster boy for radical healthcare advocates and a heartthrob of would-be romantic suitors.

By contrast, Nino Mangione is an anti-crime hawk. His campaign website states:

Violent crime is increasing in Baltimore County. Every day we read or hear about another random act of violence against our citizens. Murders, shootings, carjackings, and robberies are all at record levels and are increasing every day. Nino believes that citizens have the right to feel safe in their homes and their communities. Like most Marylanders, Nino believes our judicial system has become too liberal and needs to refocus on delivering justice to victims. Violent offenders should be made to serve maximum penalties, showing repeat offenders that their actions will no longer be tolerated.

Mangione’s website also touts his stance against “woke policies of the radical left,” portraying him as a “taxpayer advocate” and holder of one of the “strongest pro-business records” in the state assembly where he formerly served.

Both cousins belong to a family described as Baltimore “royalty” whose patriarch donated millions to the healthcare industry, including the Greater Baltimore Medical Center where all the grandchildren were born.

Ironically, it was part of the same industry Luigi Mangione resented to the point of killing the insurance CEO.

Nino Mangione already had a political career before Luigi was arrested and accused of Thompson’s murder. From 2023 to 2026 was a member of the state assembly’s Maryland House of Delegates but resigned this year to accept the seat in the Baltimore County Council.

His cousin’s homicide case did impact some of Mangione’s political activities. In December, shortly after the killing, he canceled a fundraising event, saying it was not a good time considering “the nature of this terrible situation involving my cousin.”

Mangione also has consistently refused to discuss or answer questions about his cousin’s case, according to the Newsweek report.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.