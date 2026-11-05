Dem Podcast Hosts Erupt in Laughter over Post About Digging Up Charlie Kirk’s Body

Democrat podcasters Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan laughed for more than 20 seconds Thursday after Welch read a social media post about digging up Charlie Kirk’s body and “doing it again,” then claimed his accused killer was a MAGA supporter.

During the November 5 episode of I’ve Had It, titled “Drinking MAGA Tears,” the hosts read posts celebrating Democrat election victories and mocking conservatives.

“We’re digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again,” Welch read.

Both women broke into laughter, lowering their heads as the exchange continued. The pair laughed for more than 20 seconds, and then both said, “No comment.”

The hosts then turned to the politics of Kirk’s accused killer, Tyler Robinson.

“Other than he was shot by somebody that was super MAGA family,” Sullivan said.

“He was shot by a MAGA person,” Welch added.

“Right,” came the response. “So do that with what you will.”

The exchange ended with another reference to a “white MAGA family.”

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in Orem on September 10, 2025. Robinson was subsequently charged with aggravated murder, and prosecutors announced they would seek the death penalty.

Robinson was registered to vote without a declared party affiliation, while both of his parents were registered Republicans.

His mother told police that he had become more politically engaged and increasingly supportive of gay and transgender rights. She also said Robinson had begun dating his transgender roommate, leading to disagreements with relatives, particularly his father. Prosecutors’ account described the father and son as holding different political views.