Democratic Lawmakers Taunt Trump Officials with Promises of Congressional Investigations

Any notion that Democrats might lower the political temperature in a Congress they will soon quickly went by the wayside when several lawmakers promised to make life miserable for officials in the Trump administration, particularly within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

As the left-wing publication Mother Jones gleefully put it, “Faster than Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin could say ‘blue-nami,’ two new job openings went up” by the Senate for sharp-toothed lawyers to start investigations into Trump officials.

As the Mother Jones reported:

With full control of Congress come January, Democrats have pledged to aggressively investigate Donald Trump’s administration, including DHS, and rein in Immigration and Customs Enforcement. And Sen. Maggie Hassan, the New Hampshire Democrat who will chair the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, is seemingly already looking to fill several roles focused on investigating corruption and wrongdoing in the department. The job listings offer a window into the committee’s priorities: The anti-corruption counsel will have a “strong command” of federal conflict-of-interest law, financial and lobbying disclosures, and foreign influence rules. Another posting seeks applications for both investigators and oversight counsel to lead investigations. Candidates should have experience with “complex investigations, whether as congressional staff, attorneys, journalists, law enforcement officers, data analysts, or in comparable roles.”

Democrats on House committees are not the only ones who will be needing lawyers.

As incoming House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chair Robert Garcia (D-CA) put it in a two word statement to Trump officials this week, “Lawyer up.”

These intentions actually began surfacing on election night, when Sen. Hassan took to social media to take a slap at former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, who had posted that Republicans had been “too successful” in the first year of the Trump administration.

“Want to say that under oath?” Hassan wrote on X, while also tagging Corey Lewandowski, Noem’s top aide.

Lewandowski “is currently under criminal investigation” by the Department of Justice over alleged financial improprieties, Mother Jones also reported.

Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL), a leading Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee’s cybersecurity panel, also coyly taunted Trump officials, naming Noem, Mullin, Trump aide Steven Miller, former acting ICE director Tom Homan, and former high profile Customs and Border Protection commander Gregory Bovino.

“Noem, Markwayne, Miller, Homan, Bovino, what’s up?” she posted on X. “Clear your schedule.”

The day after Democrats swept the polls, the House Homeland Security Committee ranking member Bennie Thompson (D-MS) dispatched a letter to Mullin demanding that DHS preserve documents as required by law in advance of pending probes.

Thompson will likely be the committee’s chairman in 2027.

“If you broke the law to enrich yourself or your cronies at DHS at taxpayers’ expense,” Democratic members of the committee posted on X, “We will find you and hold you accountable. That is a promise.”

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.