Equality Caucus Celebrates ‘Gayest Congress in American History’ After Massive Democrat Victories

The Congressional Equality Caucus is celebrating the “Gayest Congress in American History” after the Democrat Party’s sweep of wins across the country Tuesday, taking control of the House and Senate for President Trump’s final two years in office.

“The American people have made their voices heard,” the Equality Caucus said on social media, Thursday, with a photo of a rainbow behind the U.S. Capitol Dome.

“The 120th Congress will officially be the GAYEST Congress in history! (that we know of),” it announced.

“Let’s get to work ️‍️‍⚧️,” the leftists added, adding emojis of the American flag, LGBT flag, and transgender flag.

This coincides with excitement from Queer News Tonight, which predicted that the first act of a Democrat-controlled Congress would be changing the rules so a biological man who believes he is a woman — Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE), formerly known as Tim — can use the women’s restrooms in the halls of Congress.

“Trans dignity, coming to the halls of Congress. Sarah McBride, the Congresswoman from Delaware, easily won re-election last night. Originally elected in 2024, she is the first openly trans woman in Congress. For the past two years, she’s been forced to use the men’s restroom under rules passed by House Republicans,” Queer News Tonight’s John Hayden said following the midterms.

“When Democrats take the gavel in January, expect that to change. They vehemently protested the rule two years ago, which specifically was created to target McBride. Soon, Democrats will make the rules and make things right,” he continued, asserting that “this is going to be an injustice corrected” and that McBride will finally be deemed “worthy” by going in a bathroom reserved for biological females.

Some of the LGBT wins Democrats are celebrating includes Democrat Chris Pappas, who is openly gay, winning a Senate seat in New Hampshire; openly gay JD Ford’s win in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District; lesbian Rep. Sharice Davids winning reelection in Kansas; Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), whom the Advocate describes as “the first out gay Afro-Latino member of Congress” winning a fourth term; Democrat Jeremy Moss’s victory in Michigan, making him the state’s first openly gay House lawmaker; and more.

The Congressional Equality Caucus’s celebration also indicates that the left has not actually lost their devotion to pushing the LGBT agenda on Americans, the latter of whom pushed back on the culture war with the election of President Trump in 2024. During former President Joe Biden’s term, Democrats had constantly pushed the transgender agenda on children by promoting drag queen story hours and advocating for “gender affirming care” for children — leftist speak for puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and genital mutilation.

Admiral Rachel Levine, Biden’s transgender Assistant Secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), opted to declare the entire summer of 2023 a “summer of pride” just as “pride month” had reached its end. Levine also considered hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and surgeries as “medically necessary” for children suffering with gender dysmorphia.

Americans also saw the country descend into an LGBT tailspin, with popular retailers like Target even offering “tuck-friendly” bathing suits for males who wished to mimic females and “light binding” swim apparel for females, as well as children’s apparel labeled as “thoughtfully fit” for “multiple” gender expressions.

During that time, virtually all federal agencies — including the Department of State and Department of Justice — made sure to celebrate “pride” each June.

All of those trends came to a dramatic halt under Trump’s leadership, and some Democrats have since dismissed their wild positions of the past as part of “woke 1,” which was “crazy.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) invoked the phrase from New York City Council member Chi Ossé after defending a socialist candidate who once said she wanted to cancel Thanksgiving.

“And I have a local city councilman that has this saying that ‘Woke 1 was crazy,’” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And I think that what’s important is that we have to assess what a candidate is saying now.”

Democrats now are celebrating the “gayest” congress to date, rejoicing in the murder of unborn children, and championing socialism. It seems these agenda items do, in fact, line up with “woke 1” and may not have been a leftwing phase after all.