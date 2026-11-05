President Donald Trump’s “signature issue” of immigration is a “bright spot” for Republicans amid Tuesday night’s bleak midterm results for the GOP as Democrats swept with historic victories.

“The bright spot on Tuesday’s election was the President’s signature issue, immigration, motivated Republican voters to turn out to the polls,” a source close to the White House told Breitbart News.

“The President’s immigration team, including Stephen Miller and Tom Homan, delivered on the most secure border in American history and more than 3 million illegal aliens have left the U.S.” the source touted.

The source also pointed to CNN exit polling showing that immigration continues to rank as the number one issue for Republican voters, and among the top issues for Americans in general.

Trump, since the start of last year, has overseen a decline in the nation’s foreign-born population of 2.9 million — an unprecedented drop rate following former President Joe Biden’s increasing the foreign-born population by 8.3 million in his four-year term.

The total foreign-born population declined 2.9 million from January 2025 to July 2026. This follows an 8.3 million increase in the prior four years during the post-Covid border surge.

“Despite constant hoaxes and fake news about ICE, immigration remains the Republicans’ best to focus on and build with voters in 2028,” the source said. “The administration will continue to prioritize securing the border, immigration enforcement, rooting out fraud, and restoring law and order.”

Immediately after the GOP losses in the midterms, special interest groups sent out statements suggesting that immigration was partly the reason for such losses and that Republicans, in the next Democrat-controlled Congress, should work to pass a mass amnesty for illegal aliens.

The claim, though, bypasses the losses of House Republicans who backed amnesty this year, mainly Rep. Maria Salazar’s (R-FL) DIGNIDAD Act. While Salazar and two of the bills’ co-sponsors barely won their congressional races, eight other co-sponsors, including Reps. Mike Lawler (R-NY) and Gabe Evans (R-CO), lost their seats to Democrats.

Likewise, Rep. Mike Carey (R-OH), who rebuked Trump’s ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian nationals and voted with Democrats to extend the quasi-amnesty, was defeated by a Democrat challenger, along with Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), a liberal Republican who also voted for restoring Haitian TPS.

Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), another proponent of Haitian TPS, is currently losing by fewer than 5,000 against Democrat challenger Kristina Knickerbocker with 97.5 percent of the vote reporting.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.