First Lady Melania Trump will host representatives from Russia and Ukraine on Thursday at the White House, her latest effort engaging in diplomacy between the two warring foes.

Breitbart News reported ahead of the meeting on Tuesday.

The first lady negotiated a humanitarian ceasefire which expired on Sunday to allow for nearly 800 evacuations and air to be delivered in Olseshky.

Her continued efforts have helped facilitate six rounds of family reunifications for children displaced during the conflict, resulting in 34 children returning to their families since October 2025.

NBC News reported the meeting comes as the Trump administration pushes for broader negotiations to end the conflict including trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi next week led by U.S. negotiators.

On Wednesday, Ukraine bestowed an award on Melania Trump for “significant personal contribution to humanitarian support for Ukraine.” The Order of Princess Olga, 1st class is an honor for women who have made an outstanding contribution to the country, according to NBC News.

The Slovenian-born first lady has taken on humanitarian efforts in the conflict and led a meeting of the United Nations Security Council earlier this year, which focused on education and artificial intelligence.

“The global community must facilitate complete access to technology so that every individual can reach their full potential through education. We must strive to achieve connectivity in the most remote locations and the furthest distances from our cities,” she said in her remarks.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.