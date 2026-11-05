Illegal Alien Accused of Killing 71-Year-Old Florida Man in Deadly Hit-and-Run

An illegal alien is accused of killing a 71-year-old man in Polk County, Florida, in a fatal hit-and-run crash, police say.

Grevil Said Cerrato, a 26-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, has been arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and driving without a license.

According to police, on November 2, Cerrato was driving when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle, crossed lanes, and collided with a 71-year-old man from Lakeland, Florida, driving a 2006 Ford Focus.

The man was killed in the crash. Cerrato also hit another vehicle, leaving a 29-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cerrato allegedly told police he fled the scene of the crash because he is an illegal alien and had been driving without a license. He was subsequently arrested and charged.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed a detainer on Cerrato, seeking custody of him if he is released from jail at any time.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.