Melania Trump Hopes Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire ‘Inspires Greater Peace’

First lady Melania Trump hosted Russian and Ukrainian representatives at the White House on Thursday and said she hopes the six-day ceasefire in Oleshky, which produced tangible, positive results, will inspire greater peace.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian lawmaker and negotiator David Arakhamia, as well as Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova and Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev, joined the first lady at the White House in front of reporters.

The summit occurred just days after the ceasefire in Oleshky, which the first lady brokered, from October 27 to November 1. It enabled nearly 800 evacuations and delivered humanitarian aid to the region.

“Oleshky will forever unite the brave individuals gathered at the White House today. We have chosen humanity over war. Undeniably, the lives of innocent people must transcend the division of war. I hope Oleshky inspires greater peace,” she said.

She expanded on her hope of establishing a more enduring resolution.

“Let us see Oleshky as a spark in a world of darkness, capable of illuminating the best in humanity; build a powerful flame of peace, visible to the world; ignite hope; foster cooperation; and brighten a path toward lasting peace,” she said.

The first lady said she began working toward a ceasefire in Oleshky after learning of the humanitarian crisis’s severity in September. She directed her representative and exclusive senior adviser, Marc Beckman, to pursue peace in Oleshky between the countries.

Dmitriev spoke at the event and thanked the first lady on behalf of Putin and the Russian Federation “for her distinguished humanitarian role in resolving Oleshky situation and resolving this humanitarian issue.”

“She played a crucial leadership role in coordinating humanitarian operation in Oleshky and reunifying Russian and Ukrainian families, in ensuring that agreements become actions, and actions save lives,” he added.

The first lady has helped facilitate the return of 34 children displaced in the war to their families since October 2025, as Breitbart News first reported.

Arakhamia also thanked the first lady and said the successful ceasefire has changed expectations as to what can be accomplished in peace.

“First, Madam first lady, I would like to thank you. You did amazing job. I think when everything started with… your team, we had about 5 percent people who believed in success and 95 percent of skeptics who say, ‘It’s not going to work,'” he said,

“Now, after it happened, it switched completely vice versa. So now 95 percent of the people believe that we could do things like that, and 5 percent are still skeptical, but the work is going on,” he added.

He also praised Beckman.

“I would like to personally thank Mark Beckman because without Mark, I think nothing would happen,” he said.