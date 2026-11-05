Nolte: Letitia James Assigns Diddy Investigator to Cornell 7 Case

Special prosecutor and disgraced New York Attorney General Letitia James has appointed former Civil Rights attorney Jacqueline Kelly to lead the investigation into the Cornell 7 gang rape case.

Two years after allegedly being gang raped during a frat party at Cornell University, a young woman known only as Jane Doe filed a sweeping civil suit against the seven men, the fraternity, her own sorority (for allowing her to drink too much), and Cornell University. Everything we’ve seen from the time this supposedly occurred points to a consensual, drug-fueled orgy, not a rape. This contemporaneous evidence includes text messages from the alleged victim as well as statements made by the alleged victim in a campus police report.

Nevertheless, just in time for the midterm elections, Jane Doe’s civil suit hit the courts and the corporate media ran wild with it. Eventually, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) assigned James to oversee a potential prosecution. Now James has appointed Kelly, the woman who investigated the Sean “Diddy” Combs case, to oversee this investigation.

“Jacqueline Kelly is a seasoned prosecutor who has overseen numerous cases from investigation through trial. With her criminal legal expertise, commitment to public service, and judicial experience, I am confident that she will lead a fair and comprehensive investigation,” said James in a statement.

Kelly currently “represents sexual assault accusers as a partner at the law firm Boies Schiller Flexner, which she joined in 2025 shortly after Combs was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking raps but convicted on prostitution charges,” reports the New York Post.

One thing to keep in mind about the Sean Combs case is that Kelly did indeed get Combs prosecuted, but the case eventually fell on its ass. Combs is not sitting in prison over any of the more salacious or serious charges. Instead, he was found guilty only on two charges of the Mann Act, which is a ridiculous law that makes it illegal to cross a state line to have sex with a hooker. If you have sex with her in Chicago, it’s no big deal, but if you take her to Kenosha, it’s a federal crime. He’ll be out of prison in 2028.

As far as the Cornell 7 case, I’ve followed it as closely as any civilian can; I have no special love for rich frat boys who attend one of the most left-wing universities on the planet, and I still see zero evidence (and I do mean ZERO) that points to anything other than this woman coming to regret whoring herself out for a night. And that’s at best. At worst, she’s a mercenary using false allegations to enrich herself.

As I’ve said each time, my mind is open to change with the release of new information. At least so far, though, every piece of new information points to this being one more campus/media rape hoax.