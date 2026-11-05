President Trump: Votes for Alaska’s ‘Fake Dan Sullivan’ Should Go to ‘Real Dan Sullivan… No Other Fair Solution!’

Incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) should be given the vote totals for the other candidate named Dan J. Sullivan out of fairness, President Donald Trump stated Thursday after the midterm elections, Axios reported.

“The vote totals for the Fake Dan Sullivan, plus the other ‘slug’ that the Dems put on the Ballot, should be immediately given to the REAL Dan Sullivan, and the Election is over — He easily wins. There is no other fair solution! President DJT,” he wrote in a Truth Social post:

In regard to the controversy, Sen. Sullivan last week spoke about a New York Times report that said Democrats recruited another Dan Sullivan to confuse voters in the midterms, per Breitbart News.

He said, “The Democrats have been scheming for a year and a half,” adding that “Mary Peltola, her campaign team, senior DSCC [Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee] Democrats, had a scheme, a secret scheme to trick Alaskan voters.”

He also claimed they have been lying about the issue, saying, “And now they’re caught. And look, this is what happens when you have a candidate like Peltola, far left, who’s got nothing to run on. I have a much stronger record. We’re running. We have a vision for Alaskans that the Alaskan people want. And when they recognize that, they’re like, ‘Shoot, I guess we got to cheat.'”

Per the Axios report:

The controversy over the closely watched race picked up last month, when the DOJ [Department of Justice] alleged that Sullivan’s presence on the ballot threatened “to mislead Alaskan citizens who want to vote for Senator Sullivan” and argued it was “vital” for Alaska’s election authorities not to certify a result that may be affected “by voter confusion.”

Trump has said he believes Peltola should be prosecuted over the reported Democrat scheme, according to Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, “Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan is projecting confidence in prevailing in the Alaska Senate race as tabulations are made in the state’s controversial ranked choice voting method. Sullivan and Democrat Mary Peltola are currently separated by less than half a percentage point as the state continues tabulating votes on Wednesday,” the outlet reported.

The Axios article said Peltola was up in the race as of early Thursday while Sen. Sullivan was close behind as votes were still being counted.