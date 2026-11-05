LGBTQ+ online news broadcast Queer News Tonight is predicting that one of the first acts of the Democrat-controlled Congress will be a rule change so transgender Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE), a man who believes he is a woman, will be able to use the women’s bathroom in the halls of Congress.

America experienced what some have described as a “100-year type political earthquake” as Democrats swept the country, reaching at least 54 seats in the U.S Senate and sweeping the U.S. House of Representatives, turning the balance of power in Washington, DC, on its head. Socialist Muslim Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed won his race in Michigan, and Texas flipped blue with Democrat James Talarico’s election and the ousting of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. Almost no state, with exception of Florida, was safe for Republicans.

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With that, far-leftists are excitedly discussing drastic changes that could be coming with Democrats in these positions of power. Queer News Tonight, however, is hoping that the first act of Congress involves allowing a biological man who believes he is a woman to use the women’s bathroom in the halls of Congress.

“Trans dignity, coming to the halls of Congress. Sarah McBride, the Congresswoman from Delaware, easily won re-election last night. Originally elected in 2024, she is the first openly trans woman in Congress. For the past two years, she’s been forced to use the men’s restroom under rules passed by House Republicans,” Queer News Tonight’s John Hayden said.

“When Democrats take the gavel in January, expect that to change. They vehemently protested the rule two years ago, which specifically was created to target McBride. Soon, Democrats will make the rules and make things right,” he continued, asserting that McBride, a man formally known as Tim, received criticism for not fighting the bathroom issue enough.

“You know, McBride took a lot of flak for not fighting back for saying, ‘Ok, you know, you know, she could she could have fought it, she could have made a bigger thing.’ She didn’t. Freshmen in the House rarely get to say anything about anything, but this is going to be an injustice corrected,” he said, asserting that the election also showed that LGBT “rights” swing from election to election.

“Not just trans, but like all the entire LGBTQ plus acronym. We are every two years we have to go and say, please, please deem us worthy. For now, she will be deemed worthy,” Hayden said, tying McBride’s “worthy” status to being able to use the same restroom as biological females, of which he is not one.

In August, McBride spoke about the bathroom war during an appearance on Queerly Informed, explaining why he did not make bathrooms his priority. He said there was a “whole host of reasons” he did not, which included his fears someone might have shot him for using the women’s restroom.

“One, I don’t quite understand what people would say, like fight on the bathroom issue. Like, if I said that I wasn’t, if I said that I was going to ignore the rule, someone could shoot me, right?” McBride claimed.

“Like that’s just the reality of it, right? Someone would take matters — could take matters into their own hands to try to prevent me from using a restroom if I had said that I was going to ignore that rule. And I didn’t get elected to be a martyr. I got elected to be a member of Congress,” he added.

The dramatic statement came after McBride previously stated that Republicans “debase” themselves for attention.

On Tuesday, McBride won reelection in his district with 64.3 percent of the vote.