Rep. Brian Jack (R-GA), a former political strategist for President Donald Trump, announced Wednesday that he is running to chair the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), outlining a plan to reclaim the House majority in 2028 following Republicans’ losses in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

In a November 4 Dear Colleague letter to House Republicans, Jack called for party unity following Tuesday’s midterm elections.

“We suffered a historic loss last night. House Democrats are now hoping we’ll spend the coming weeks fighting among ourselves, descending into internecine warfare, as they plot an agenda of unbridled vitriol,” Jack wrote.

“Instead, our Conference must unify around a vision and fight back today – for our constituents who believe in us, and for our Country, which needs us,” he continued.

“Eighteen years ago, the 2008 election handed Democrats 257 seats. Two years later, we won 242 seats,” Jack wrote. “The Road to the Majority starts now.”

“After talking with so many of you and reflecting on what comes next, I believe I have the right experience, strongest relationships, and the best plan to Win Back the House,” Jack wrote. “That is why I am running to serve as our next Chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), and humbly asking for your support.”

Jack highlighted his 16 years of experience working on congressional campaigns and his role in Trump’s political operation.

“My career began with the 2010 cycle, when Fire Pelosi was the clarion call for our Party,” Jack wrote. “In 2016, I joined President Trump’s campaign in its early days, and – against the longest odds – we won a historic election.”

“For nearly a decade, I served as the President’s chief political strategist for Congressional elections, partnering with many of you to Take Back the House, and again Fire Pelosi in 2022,” he continued. “And, in 2024, I ran for Congress, starting at 1% and finished at 63% in three months, to join you in Congress.”

“Throughout my career, I have led successful political teams, implemented winning strategies, and won Congressional and Presidential elections, and I am eager to utilize that experience to Win Back the House, if honored to serve as your Chairman of the NRCC,” Jack wrote.

Jack also emphasized the importance of organizing early for the 2028 election cycle, before the presidential race dominates national attention.

“The 2028 cycle will be very different for us,” Jack wrote. “From the moment we’re sworn in to the 120th Congress, we will have roughly 16 months before we have a Presidential nominee, at which point the nation will shift its focus to the race for The White House.”

“As such, we must swiftly act to generate the confidence, trust and support from the electorate to achieve our goal and Win Back the House,” he added.

Jack outlined five priorities for the NRCC, beginning with an aggressive campaign strategy to increase Republican voter enthusiasm.

“We must win the enthusiasm gap and motivate our voters by making Democrats painfully own each vote they take against America, ensuring every constituent in their district hears from us, through their TV, on their phones, in their mail, and at their doors,” Jack wrote under his first priority, “Go on Offense, All Day Every Day.”

Jack also pledged to develop individualized campaign strategies for Republican incumbents.

“Our base will be furious at the Democrats’ torrent of hate, so I will individually meet with every Member of our Conference by the end of Q1 to devise a tailored, targeted plan to decisively win your primary and general elections,” he wrote.

On candidate recruitment, Jack proposed encouraging Republican lawmakers who lost Tuesday to run again while working with state congressional delegations to identify additional candidates.

“First, we’ll start with some of our incredible colleagues who fell short last night despite running strong campaigns,” Jack wrote. “Working together, we can persuade many of them to run again.”

“Then, we will host recruitment meetings and political briefings with each state’s Delegation, to receive direct input, counsel, and support as we recruit our future colleagues from your states,” he continued.

Jack also addressed coordination between Republican campaign organizations, citing what he described as Senate Republicans’ withdrawal of support from North Carolina in the weeks preceding the election.

“When Senate Republicans withdrew support from North Carolina weeks ago, they created a cascade that likely swept away many of our colleagues from that state,” Jack wrote. “We must never let that happen again.”

“Instead, we will better coordinate across the Republican ecosystem and marshal resources accordingly, leaving no Member behind,” he continued.

Under his fifth priority, “Listen to and Learn from the Membership,” Jack pledged to consult Republican lawmakers about their districts and campaign strategies.

“You know how to win your district in a tough cycle. Hundreds of thousands of voters just chose you to represent them in Congress,” Jack wrote. “I want to learn directly from you what works in your district, and what doesn’t, and act accordingly.”

Jack also cited his election to the House Steering Committee by his freshman colleagues and his financial contributions to Republican campaigns.

“When my freshman colleagues elected me to the Steering Committee, I put their preferences above mine,” Jack wrote. “As a freshman, I contributed over $1.5 million to candidates and the NRCC, well over half of what I raised this cycle.”

“And, if privileged to serve as your NRCC Chairman, I will sacrifice my time, interests, and resources to relentlessly recruit, fundraise, and campaign to Win Back the House for our Conference, and for our Country,” he continued.

“Thank you for your consideration,” Jack concluded. “I look forward to visiting with each of you over the coming days to listen to your feedback, learn your ideas, and discuss my plan for success.”

Jack’s announcement comes after outgoing NRCC Chairman Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) lost his reelection bid in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, a seat Republicans had held since 1963. Democrat Richard N. Ojeda II defeated Hudson with 138,707 votes, or 51.1 percent, compared with Hudson’s 132,692 votes, or 48.9 percent, according to the Associated Press. The NRCC is responsible for helping Republicans win or maintain the House majority. Following his defeat, Hudson acknowledged the results, stating, “Last night, the voters of North Carolina’s 9th District made their choice, and I respect it,” and pledged to continue fighting for conservative principles. Ojeda, a retired Army veteran who served 24 years in the military, celebrated his victory on X, writing, “WE JUST UNSEATED THE CHAIR OF THE NRCC,” followed by, “IT’S A NEW DAY IN AMERICA.”

Ojeda previously expressed a willingness to physically assault Trump’s deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, saying he would be happy to serve jail time for doing so. “Stephen Miller needs to be thumped. That guy’s a friggin’ worm,” Ojeda said, later adding, “I’d be more than happy to find myself in an elevator with him, and I’d whoop his ass from the first floor to the fifth floor, and be happy to go to jail.” In a campaign advertisement, Ojeda also expressed anger over childhood poverty in West Virginia and concerns about coal miners’ pensions, declaring, “Ladies and gentlemen, we have been sold out. We’ve been sold out by people like Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, and the Washington Insiders.”

Jack was also among 12 House Republicans endorsed in April by Leading the Future, an artificial intelligence-focused super PAC launched in 2025 with more than $100 million in backing from Silicon Valley figures, including venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and OpenAI President Greg Brockman.