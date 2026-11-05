Democrats are already pledging an investigation into President Donald Trump’s presidential library in January after taking back the House and Senate in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

“The donors bankrolling his personal vanity project will have to answer to a new majority in Congress,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) told CBS News.

President Trump is expected to spend more time on the presidential library project in the final two years of his second term, according to the report.

“He undoubtedly recognizes that the library development season opens now, and he will go for it,” a senior administration official reportedly told the outlet.

Another administration official told the outlet the president plans to spend the lame-duck period focusing on “all the things he can control, which means: Building.”

The first images of the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library, which is set to be built in Miami, Florida, were revealed to the public in March.

Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, Eric Trump, who is the president’s son, shared video footage of the massive library overlooking the waterfront, saying the landmark “will stand as a lasting testament to an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest President our Nation has ever known.”

The renderings show golden escalators, a full-size Air Force One, and a giant statue of President Trump raising a fist like he did after narrowly surviving an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024.

“The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation, a nonprofit, registered in Florida and run by Mr. Trump’s son Eric and son-in-law Michael Boulos, will fund the project. The foundation says it expects to raise $950 million by the end of 2027, including $600 million in 2027 alone, according to its October 2025 IRS application, obtained by CBS News. That far outpaces what Mr. Trump’s predecessors had raised at this stage,” according to the report.

CBS News reported that “fresh scrutiny” of the library is expected after Democrats took back the House and Senate, with lawmakers having the power to subpoena records and compel testimony.

After the election results came in, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), who is a top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, posted a warning to Republicans and the Trump administration on X, telling them to “Lawyer up.”

Warren told CBS News that “giant corporations and foreign governments should not be able to buy influence in Washington with donations to the president’s library,” and that “any wrongdoing will be held accountable.”

Read full report HERE.