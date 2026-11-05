Report: Pete Hegseth Not a Contender for Tennessee Senate

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is reportedly not being considered as a contender for the Tennessee Senate amid rumors that he could potentially be rotated out of the Trump administration.

According to reporter Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News, a source close to incoming Republican Tennessee Gov. Marsha Blackburn said that Hegseth is not being considered for her soon-to-be open senate seat.

“[Pete Hegseth] is not being considered [for Senate]. This is nothing more than Washington, D.C., spin from a bunch of consultants with nothing better to do. The Blackburn team is focused on the transition, not entertaining baseless speculation,” the source reportedly told Sherman.

“D.C. won’t pick the next senator,” the source added.

As Breitbart News reported on Wednesday, sources close to the White House have said President Donald Trump is speaking with advisers about firing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in the wake of crushing Democrat victories during the midterms. The president did, however, publicly deny this report.

Several sources also confirmed to CBS News on Wednesday that Trump has been calling advisers, with certain White House aides predicting some of the blame for Tuesday’s catastrophic losses will be placed on “Adm. Brad Cooper, the head of U.S. Central Command, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, who both played big roles in guidance on the Iran war.”

Other sources, however, said the president has not completely set his heart on replacing Hegseth.

“Before the election, Democrats were already trying to impeach Hegseth, and the likelihood of an impeachment effort could increase with Democrats holding strong majorities in both chambers,” added CBS News.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Trump said Hegseth is “doing a very good job.” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly also said in a statement on Wednesday the president “has full confidence in Secretary Hegseth.”