Report: Ro Khanna Allies Launch 2028 Presidential Draft Campaign

A group of allies supporting Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) has formed a committee to encourage the California Democrat to seek the presidency in 2028, according to an exclusive report from NBC News on Thursday.

The committee, called “Run Ro,” is co-chaired by former Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and progressive strategist Nomiki Konst and can raise money from donors and build support for a potential Khanna candidacy. The effort comes after Democrats regained control of the House and Senate in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

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“By launching now, we are trying to ensure that the presidential primary debate is framed from a progressive populist perspective,” Konst told NBC News.

Khanna, who co-chaired Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) 2020 presidential campaign, has traveled to early primary states in recent months as he considers a possible White House bid. The fifth-term congressman has also participated in bipartisan efforts to secure the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein and end the war in Iran.

“I’m honored that people are encouraging me to run on a platform of Medicare for All, ending foreign wars and taxing the billionaires,” Khanna told NBC News. “We need America’s Next New Deal. Whether I run or support someone else is something I will decide with my family after the holidays.”

Konst said the committee intends to begin organizing before Khanna makes his decision, noting that centrists have traditionally organized early and established donor networks and political support well in advance.

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Khanna is among several prominent progressive Democrats considering a presidential campaign, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who has not announced if she intends to run for president, seek a Senate seat in New York, or remain in the House.

“She is my sister, and I love her,” Bowman told NBC News of Ocasio-Cortez. “Ro Khanna has shown the work ethic, the humility and the vision that we need in this moment.”

During an August 14 appearance on Fox Business Network’s Morning with Maria, Khanna said he was “considering” a 2028 presidential run, citing his concerns about an economy he said was benefiting only a few Americans. “I understand the future economy, and I see that it’s only working for a few, and I want it to work for people who I grew up with,” Khanna said. Asked if a potential presidential bid by Ocasio-Cortez would affect his decision, Khanna replied, “I don’t think that has any bearing,” emphasizing his economic vision and understanding of artificial intelligence. “It needs to work for every American,” he added.

As Breitbart News reported Tuesday, Khanna celebrated the return of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) following the midterm elections, highlighting the victories of Republican Byron Donalds in Florida and Democrats David Crowley in Wisconsin and Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia, as well as Democrat Gina Hinojosa’s defeat of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in Texas. “Tonight, DEI is back as America celebrated diversity and inclusion,” Khanna declared. “Likely three black governors, the first Latina governor in Texas, the first Muslim-American senator, the first gay senator. I love this America.”