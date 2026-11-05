Report: Trump Asking Advisers About Firing Pete Hegseth

President Donald Trump has reportedly been speaking with advisers about firing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in the wake of crushing Democrat victories during the midterms.

Several sources confirmed to CBS News on Wednesday that Trump has been calling several advisers about Hegseth, with some White House aides prediction some of the blame for Tuesday’s catastrophic losses will be placed on “Adm. Brad Cooper, the head of U.S. Central Command, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, who both played big roles in guidance on the Iran war.”

Other sources, however, said the president has not completely set his heart on replacing Hegseth.

“Before the election, Democrats were already trying to impeach Hegseth, and the likelihood of an impeachment effort could increase with Democrats holding strong majorities in both chambers,” added CBS News.

Since the loss on Tuesday night, both Trump and Vice President JD Vance have conceded the Iran War cost them the midterm elections.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Trump said he is not considering a Hegseth replacement.

“I think he’s doing a very good job,” the president said.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly also said in a statement on Wednesday the president “has full confidence in Secretary Hegseth.”

Republicans suffered catastrophic defeats on Tuesday night.

RELATED: DeSantis — Democrats Won Over Voters Because GOP Told Them to “Grin & Bear It”

Counting shows Democrats picked up 54 estimated seats in the U.S. Senate while flipping over 35 seats in the U.S. House.

As Breitbart News reported on Tuesday night, a CNN exit poll suggested that a majority of mid-term voters said the Iran War and high gas prices factored into their vote.

Of those polled, 87 percent of voters said that they were Very Concerned (59 percent) or Somewhat Concerned (28 percent) with current gas prices.

RELATED: President Trump — “Largely True” War in Iran Led to GOP Losses

Since the issue of gas prices related to the Iran War, 74 percent of those polled said the war was either a Crucial Factor (34 percent) or a Major Factor (40 percent) in how they voted.