Report: Young White Ohio Voters Swung 55 Points to Democrats in 2 Years

Young white voters in Ohio swung roughly 55 points toward Democrats between the 2024 and 2026 elections, moving from backing President Donald Trump by 11 points to favoring Democrat Amy Acton over Republican Vivek Ramaswamy by 44 points, according to exit polling cited by CNN.

Among white voters aged 18 to 29, Trump won Ohio 55% to Kamala Harris’s 44% in 2024. Two years later, the same group broke the other way. Acton took 70% of them on Tuesday against Ramaswamy’s 26%, exit poll data showed. The former state health director won the governorship outright. No Democrat had carried the office in Ohio since 2006.

Months before the result, Ramaswamy had brushed aside Democrat hopes of turning the state blue. “It’s going to remain a pipe dream on their part,” the former presidential candidate said after winning the Republican primary in May.

The Trump-backed entrepreneur entered the race as the favorite, and President Trump, who carried Ohio three times, campaigned for him and called Acton “a radical left lunatic” at an October rally in Youngstown.

Ramaswamy had poured $10 million into an advertising blitz in the spring that his campaign said would run through Election Day, yet he trailed Acton in most public polling over the final month. Democrat Sherrod Brown won the state’s Senate race the same night, completing a sweep at the top of the Ohio ticket.

Exit polls measure the makeup and motivations of voters rather than certified returns, and subgroups such as young white voters make up a small share of the sample carrying a wide margin of error. Fox News exit polling put white voters under 30 at roughly 7% of those surveyed in Ohio.

The Ohio figures track a broader move among the youngest voters since Trump’s reelection. Writing at National Review, one analyst said the shift reflected “young voters’ growing disillusionment with Republicans and Trump.”

A New York Times poll gave Democrats a 35-point lead among Gen Z voters, and a Fox News survey put the party ahead 63% to 34% among those under 30, Newsweek reported.

Gen Z identification as Democrats, the National Review piece said, has climbed from 55% in 2024 to 70% in late 2026.