Ron DeSantis: ‘Buckle Up’ for Democrats Leading House and Senate, ‘It’s Going to Be a Lot Different’

Americans can “buckle up” for the shift in power in Washington, DC, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said during a second press conference on Wednesday.

“What do we have federally? You have probably 56 Democrat senators, at least 54, probably 56. You’re going to have maybe 258 members of the U.S. House of Representatives will be Democrat,” DeSantis said, detailing the “massive sea change” given that there are 220 Republicans in the House now.

“Just in the 2010 wave, when we won a huge wave, we got to like 245 seats or 247. So this is way more than Republicans have had our entire lives in any election. What they have right now, so that is a huge, huge majority,” he said, putting it in greater perspective.

“You forget about confirming any Supreme Court justices. Forget about confirming anybody to the president’s Cabinet — that is that strong. That ends on January 3rd. They are not going to play ball on any of that,” he continued, echoing the warnings from other Republicans, including Rep. Jim Joran (R-OH), who pointed out that Democrats will be obsessed with investigating their political adversaries.

“You also look at what you’re going to see on oversight. I think every committee is going to be doing some type of investigation into a whole wide range of things involving the administration and its allies. So buckle up. It’s going to be a lot different,” the Florida governor said. “The balance of power has shifted significantly because of this election, and it’s not just for two years.”

Like others, the outgoing governor pointed out that it could take several years for Republicans to recoup these losses.

“I know we’re going to have another election in two years. Another after that, I get some senators will be up, some won’t. But when you get to a number like 56 in the Senate, you can’t unring that in one election — normal election. It may not be able to do two. It may take till like 2032 before Republicans ever have majority in the U.S. Senate again,” he said, laying out the electoral headwinds.

“You probably can’t take the House back in 2028. Just mathematically, it’s going to be very difficult given the hole. So this is an immense hole. I think the hole is — the damage is reverberating throughout the country, not just in Washington, but in local levels where they’re going to be exercising significant power in a liberal direction, even in very conservative states,” he said, reminding Floridians to appreciate what leaders have done in the Sunshine State to hold the line.

“It would have led to a lot of changes potentially that no one was really voting for,” he said, adding that Americans were “voting to send a message to D.C., but you may have had things reverberate at the state and local level that you didn’t want.”

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