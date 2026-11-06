Chris Murphy to Miss Several Weeks of Senate Votes After Stroke

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) will miss several weeks of Senate votes while undergoing rehabilitation after a stroke, his office said Friday, leaving him out of the chamber when lawmakers return to Washington next week.

“In order to take my recovery seriously and get back to work on the quickest timeline possible, I will be spending several weeks at a rehabilitation center after being discharged from the hospital today,” the Connecticut senator said in a statement.

Murphy, 53, was discharged from Johns Hopkins Hospital Friday, nearly a week after he experienced arm numbness while watching his son’s hockey game. Doctors identified bleeding in his thalamus.

The Connecticut Democrat said he called 911 after realizing something was wrong. He has not announced a date for returning to the Capitol.

“The doctors are very encouraged by the progress I’ve made so far,” Murphy said.

Dr. Jose Suarez, chief of neurosciences critical care at Johns Hopkins, described Murphy’s condition as a small hemorrhagic stroke.

Murphy’s office first disclosed the stroke on November 1, when chief of staff Allison Herwitt said he had been taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Johns Hopkins for additional monitoring. At the time, Herwitt said Murphy was conscious, alert, and responding to treatment.

Murphy’s absence will leave Democrats with one fewer senator available for votes during the post-election session. Republicans currently hold 53 seats, while Democrats and the two independents who caucus with them hold 47.

That could affect closely divided votes on nominations and other matters requiring a simple majority. His absence does not change the usual 60-vote requirement to overcome a legislative filibuster.