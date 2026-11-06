Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy Released from Hospital After Stroke

Connecticut Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy has been discharged from the hospital and will enter a rehabilitation facility to continue his recovery from a stroke, his office said in a statement on Friday.

“I was diagnosed with a small bleed in the thalamus region of my brain. The doctors are very encouraged by the progress I’ve made so far. In order to take my recovery seriously and get back to work on the quickest timeline possible, I will be spending several weeks at a rehabilitation center after being discharged from the hospital today,” Murphy said in a statement to media outlets.

The 53 year-old senator was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital this past weekend after experiencing numbness in his arm while at his son’s hockey game, his chief of staff, Allison Herwitt, said in a statement from his office.

Murphy said the experience has been “scary” for him and his family and his office was continuing to handle casework in his absence.

Dr. Jose Suarez, the Chief of Neurosciences Critical Care at Johns Hopkins Hospital, added, “Senator Murphy experienced a small hemorrhagic stroke. He has shown tremendous progress, and at the current rate of improvement, we expect that he will make a full recovery following rehabilitation.”