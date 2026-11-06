Several Democrats exploded after President Donald Trump announced that White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller would be taking over as White House chief of staff, and they vowed lawfare against Miller.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), LaMonica McIver (D-NJ), Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) criticized Miller’s promotion, describing him as being the “architect of the unconstitutional ICE raids.”

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) also issued a statement in which he advised Miller to “lawyer up.”

“Donald Trump just promoted one of the most vile thugs to ever slither into the Oval Office,” Newsom wrote in a post on X. “This is an insult to every American who voted for change on Tuesday. Stephen Miller cooked up the sadistic mass deportation regime that ripped families and trampled basic civil rights.”

In a post on X, Punchbowl News congressional reporter Max Cohen shared a statement from Garcia in which Garcia said Democrats would “continue to investigate Miller for his misconduct.”

“Just days after the American people rejected his corrupt and lawless presidency, Donald Trump is doubling down,” Garcia said. “Stephen Miller is the architect of the unconstitutional ICE raids that have terrorized our communities and kidnapped and killed American citizens and immigrant families.”

“Oversight Democrats will continue to investigate Miller for his misconduct, and we will fight against his hateful policies in Congress and the courts,” Garcia continued. “Stephen Miller should lawyer up.”

“Stephen Miller is the architect of Trump’s rogue immigration policy,” Khanna wrote in a post on X. “Appointing him Chief of Staff is an act of vengeance against the millions of Latinos who came out to call for abolishing ICE. Mo matter what position Miller holds, House Democrats will hold him accountable.”

“Trump’s naming of Stephen Miller to be Chief of Staff is a giant middle finger to every single voter who came out to the polls and demanded a change from the corruption and cruelty of the last two years,” Jayapal wrote in a post on X. “Stephen Miller is the architect of Project 2025, which included the push for ‘unitary executive power’ that Trump used to enrich himself and his billionaire buddies, enabled the failed efforts of Elon Musk and DOGE, the stripping of healthcare from millions of people, and the mass deportation agenda that led to ICE and CBP killing people in the streets, separating families, locking up kids and gutting the legal immigration system.”

“Stephen Miller is a white supremacist,” McIver wrote in a post on X. “Promoting the guy responsible for ICE detaining our neighbors and killing people in the streets is Trump doubling down on cruelty and corruption. The administration is falling apart, and Trump is panicking, as he should be.”

“Stephen Miller is the brains behind the most depraved immigration policies we’ve seen in generations—policies the American people just emphatically rejected,” Gallego wrote in a post on X. “The new White House Chief of Staff better get ready to testify and answer for the chaos he unleashed.”

“Donald Trump learned nothing from his historic defeat,” Schumer wrote in a post on X. “Stephen Miller is the architect of the most barbaric, inhumane policies of this administration. Trump couldn’t have made a worse choice. Our Democratic majorities will fight him every step of the way.”

The explosion from Democrats over Miller’s promotion comes after Trump shared that Miller would be replacing White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

“I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. “Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job!”