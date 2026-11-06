The blue wave in Texas and nationwide was not necessarily about Americans desiring socialism but “the failure of Republicans” to deliver on their promises, Texas State Rep. Brian Harrison (R) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Harrison, who won his reelection despite broad Democrat victories in the Lone Star State, walked through what he believes happened in Texas, particularly, explaining that Texas is much more purple than outsiders realize.

“The Texas government has actually been a lot more purple than people outside of Texas understand. You know, for example, in my chamber, the Texas House of Representatives, where got one of the last elected Republicans in Texas standing down here, my chamber in the Texas House has actually been controlled by Democrats for the last 20 years,” he said.

“A lot of people don’t understand that because the Democrat caucus has co-opted about, you know, 15 to 20 fake Republicans every session to elect our speakers, so you’re going to be shocked. Your listeners are going to be shocked to know that the entire time I’ve been in the legislature, which is about five years, I have served under a quote-unquote Republican speaker who was actually and literally elected by James Talarico,” Harrison revealed.

“James Talarico’s caucus has been selecting the Republican speaker in the Texas House. So I say that to say that it is a massive paradigm shift, but in some ways, some things aren’t changing as much as people realize,” the state representative continued, explaining that the national trend is about much more than Democrats “winning” Tuesday.

“Republicans in Texas lost. We have had, as you point out, a generation of total control in the state of Texas. But as I go around the state of Texas, voters want bold Republican leadership that will fight for them, slash property taxes, and protect their liberties down here. We’ve had a lot of Republicans promising to do those things for years, but failing to deliver,” he said, explaining that what happened this week is a reflection of Republicans failing.

“When I got elected, Texas was one of the biggest funders of DEI, one of the biggest funders of transgender indoctrination. We fund liberal Hollywood, who’ve got the highest property tax rate effectively in the country, and voters are just like, you know what? We’re tired of the same people because Greg Abbott and Dan Patrick were asking for their 16th year in office. Ridiculous. We need to have term limits. Nobody should be governor for 16 years, and voters were just tired of the same Republicans making the same promises and failing to deliver,” he continued, noting that the governor’s race is another example of that.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), he said, had “100 percent” name ID and spent over $100 million, only to lose to a socialist “with no name ID and no money.”

Harrison added, “I’m sorry, Gina Hinojosa did not win. Greg Abbott lost. This is about the failure of Republicans, much more than Texans embracing Democratic socialism. That didn’t happen. They just wanted a change.”

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