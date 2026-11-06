House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) called for White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller to be fired, describing him as a “dangerous xenophobe.”

In a post on X, Jeffries also described Miller as being a “reckless extremist who has American blood on his hands.” Jeffries’ post came before President Donald Trump announced that Miller would take over as the new White House chief of staff.

“Stephen Miller is a dangerous xenophobe and reckless extremist who has American blood on his hands,” Jeffries said. “His presence in government should be eradicated like a malignant tumor.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump shared that Miller would be replacing White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

“I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026,” Trump said. “Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job!”

In response to Trump’s announcement, several Democrats such as Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (-NV) and Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) criticized Miller being named the new chief of staff, stating that he “should be under investigation.”

“Stephen Miller is the chief architect of Trump’s racist, cruel, and un-American campaign of terror across our country,” Cortez Masto wrote in a post on X. “Innocent people have died and families have been torn apart because of the policies he’s eagerly pushed. Miller should be under investigation, not running the White House.”

“Trump’s elevation of Stephen Miller to White House Chief of Staff doubles down on the politics of hatred, lawlessness, and failure that the American people soundly rejected three days ago,” Beyer wrote in a post on X. “Stephen Miller is the architect of Trump’s immigration policies that plunged quiet American communities into violence.”