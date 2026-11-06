RFK Jr. Stands ‘Firmly Behind’ Trump as Democrats Suggest He Resign

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared that he stands “firmly behind” President Donald Trump and “the historic reforms” they are advancing together.

In a post on X, Kennedy highlighted how the Trump administration “has rewritten federal dietary guidelines to emphasize real food, secured commitments from major food companies to remove petroleum-based synthetic dyes and other additives” and has “launched systematic reviews of chemicals already in our food supply.”

“Draining the swamp is a mandate, and we have an obligation to deliver,” Kennedy wrote. “Entrenched interests have exercised power in Washington under both parties for decades. President Trump and I intend to keep fighting until the American people—not corporate influence—drive our health policies.”

“I stand firmly behind President Trump and the historic reforms we are advancing together,” Kennedy continued. “In less than two years, this administration has rewritten federal dietary guidelines to emphasize real food, secured commitments from major food companies to remove petroleum-based synthetic dyes and other additives, launched systematic reviews of chemicals already in our food supply, and proposed requiring companies to notify the FDA before introducing ingredients they independently deem safe.”

Kennedy continued to point out that there were “hundreds of other accomplishments, but there’s still more work to do.”

“We must finish food-ingredient reform, advance our work on ultra-processed foods, and put children’s health at the center of federal policy,” Kennedy said. “I will keep pressing those priorities across this administration and work with anyone in either party who will help deliver them.”

Kennedy’s post comes as Democrats such as Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) have issued calls for Kennedy to “resign or be fired.”

“The time is now,” Alsobrooks wrote in a post on X. “RFK Jr. must resign or be fired. End of discussion.”

“Unless RFK Jr. is interested in spending the next two years in front of Congressional committees, he should go ahead and resign now,” Warnock wrote in a post on X.

Breitbart News’s Hannah Knudsen reported in August that Kennedy announced the Trump administration was “taking two more steps to help solidify” the Make America Health Again (MAHA) movement. Kennedy announced “the proposal of a rule that would require manufacturers ‘to notify the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) when concluding that the use of a substance added to human or animal food is General Recognized as Safe (GRAS).'”

Under the Trump administration, companies such as General Mills, Hershey, and Nestlé have announced efforts to eliminate artificial dyes and flavors from their products over the course of the next few years.

Breitbart News reported in June 2026, that Nestlé had officially removed FD&C colors, a year after the company promised to do so.

In March of 2025, Kennedy also informed the CEOS of food companies such as Smucker’s, General Mills, and Kellogg’s that the Trump administration wanted artificial dyes removed from their products.