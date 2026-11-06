Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is predicting that Democrats will “add gas to the fire like Biden did” when they come into power in January.

DeSantis, whose state withstood the nationwide blue wave, as the GOP only lost one state Senate seat and saw Republican Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) winning the governor’s race and Republican Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL) defeating Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidate Angie Nixon, said on Friday that Democrat attempts to address the affordability crisis will inevitably fall short.

“Democrats plan to ‘tackle’ affordability, but they will not address the reason — massive borrowing, printing and spending — we have had and continue to have inflation in the first place,” he said, sharing a headline from NBC News previewing Democrat plans to address affordability.

“If anything, they will add gas to the fire like Biden did,” the outgoing Florida governor predicted.

DeSantis has been particularly outspoken following the midterm elections, as his state held the line for Republicans across the board in what he described as a “100-year type political earthquake.”

“I’ve never seen in a year that was worse for Republicans across the board in a midterm since I’ve been on God’s green earth, and that’s just the reality of it,” he said, explaining that Florida did see shifts with the rest of the country, but the swing was half of what it was in other states.

“We are the only state I think that was able to get through this with having all of our statewides intact,” he said. “You’re only going to keep that if you continue to deliver results for people.”

Meanwhile, while Democrats pound their chests in victory, they are already beginning to show that they are devoted to culture wars yet again, bringing special attention to “Gayest Congress in American History.” In a post this week, the Congressional Equality Caucus made a post about it, adding emojis of the American flag, LGBT flag, and transgender flag.

Despite some Democrats asserting that “woke 1” was “crazy,” it seems they are making a return to it.

As Breitbart News reported:

The Congressional Equality Caucus’s celebration also indicates that the left has not actually lost their devotion to pushing the LGBT agenda on Americans, the latter of whom pushed back on the culture war with the election of President Trump in 2024. During former President Joe Biden’s term, Democrats had constantly pushed the transgender agenda on children by promoting drag queen story hours and advocating for “gender affirming care” for children — leftist speak for puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and genital mutilation. Admiral Rachel Levine, Biden’s transgender Assistant Secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), opted to declare the entire summer of 2023 a “summer of pride” just as “pride month” had reached its end. Levine also considered hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and surgeries as “medically necessary” for children suffering with gender dysmorphia. Americans also saw the country descend into an LGBT tailspin, with popular retailers like Target even offering “tuck-friendly” bathing suits for males who wished to mimic females and “light binding” swim apparel for females, as well as children’s apparel labeled as “thoughtfully fit” for “multiple” gender expressions.

While Americans continue to list inflation and prices as their top issue, some members of the far-left, like Queer News Tonight, are hoping the first act of the Democrat-led Congress involves a rule change allowing transgender Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE) – a man who believes he is a woman – to use the women’s restroom in the halls of Congress.