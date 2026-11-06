Several Sponsors Cut Ties with Jennifer Welch’s Podcast After Hosts Laugh About Desecrating Charlie Kirk’s Body

Cash App, Chewy, Boll & Branch, and Lola Blankets said on Friday that they no longer sponsor or advertise leftist Jennifer Welch’s I’ve Had It podcast, according to company statements and customer service messages shared online amid backlash.

Cash App condemned violence in announcing it was no longer sponsoring the show. Chewy and Lola Blankets addressed their ties to the podcast in responses shared by customers, while Boll & Branch publicly ruled out future advertising. Their statements did not all specify when the sponsorships ended.

“We do not condone violence of any kind, and we are no longer sponsors of this podcast,” Cash App wrote on X in response to a user who tagged the company and called for a boycott over its sponsorship of the episode.

“Does Cashapp support the mocking of a murder victim?” the user asked.

Chewy said it was no longer connected to the podcast in a customer service response shared by X user Val Candee.

“I do want to clarify that Chewy is no longer affiliated with or sponsoring the ‘I’ve Had It’ podcast,” the representative wrote.

“We value your trust and appreciate the opportunity to address this concern. Our focus remains on the health and happiness of pets and the people who love them,” the message continued.

Boll & Branch addressed the matter directly on X.

Lola Blankets also said it no longer works with the show, according to a response shared by X user CaraGrace23, who said a friend had contacted the company.

“Thank you for your comment. We no longer work with that podcast,” the company’s message read.

Both Boll & Branch and Lola Blankets were listed as sponsors in the description of the podcast’s October 27 episode, “Everybody’s a F**king Expert,” which included discount offers for their products.

Cash App’s relationship with the show was documented in earlier episodes. Welch promoted Cash App during the episode “Who Gives a Zuck?” During the episode, they also thanked the company for its sponsorship and included a download link and advertising disclosures.

The statements follow the November 5 episode, titled “Drinking MAGA Tears,” during which Welch and Sullivan read social media posts celebrating Democrat election victories and ridiculing conservatives.

The hosts had been discussing posts mocking conservative positions on abortion, vaccines, and transgender issues when Welch reached the comment about Kirk. Before reading it, she praised the people writing the posts and said their jokes made her feel patriotic.

“We’re digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again,” Welch read.

Both hosts lowered their heads and laughed for more than 20 seconds.