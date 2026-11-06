Stephen Miller Calls Trump ‘Most Transformative’ Leader as Wiles Exits

Incoming White House chief of staff Stephen Miller said Friday that President Donald Trump is “the most transformative political leader in American History,” as he prepared to replace the departing Susie Wiles.

Miller, the deputy chief of staff for policy, posted the praise on X after Trump announced Miller would take over the top job Monday as Wiles moves to the Trump Political Operation.

Miller has been at Trump’s side since the 2016 campaign. He credited the president with rescuing the country and promised to fight for his agenda. In the same statement, he thanked Wiles for her service and called the appointment the high point of his career.

Trump called Miller “one of my most trusted advisors” on Truth Social and thanked Wiles for her work.

Miller, 41, is a first-term veteran. He served as a senior adviser and director of speechwriting under Trump, then ran the conservative group America First Legal after leaving office. He came back in 2025 as deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser. In that role he drove the second-term deportation push and the border crackdown.

Wiles had questioned the hardline immigration tactics Miller championed and opposed the administration’s war in Iran, Axios reported, citing unnamed sources. One Trump adviser told the outlet that “Stephen is a wartime adviser” built for the coming clashes with a Democrat Congress.

Wiles announced her exit on X, calling the job “the honor of a lifetime” and saying Trump had made the right choice in Miller. She guided his 2024 campaign before taking the post in January 2025 and stayed on through a breast cancer diagnosis disclosed in the spring.

White House communications director Steven Cheung backed the pick on X, writing that there is “no bigger advocate for the Trump agenda than Stephen.”

Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Three weeks earlier, Trump had said there was “zero chance” he would replace Wiles, dismissing reporting that named Miller among possible successors.