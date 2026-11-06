Trump Announces Stephen Miller Will Take Over as Chief of Staff

President Donald Trump announced that White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller will take over the role of White House Chief of Staff starting November 9.

In a post on Truth Social, shared that current White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles “will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation.”

“I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of the most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026,” Trump said. “Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job!”

Trump’s announcement comes after Democrats took back the majority in the House and Senate in the midterm elections.

In a post on X, Wiles shared that today was her “last day.”

“Today is my last day as White House Chief of Staff,” Wiles said. “Serving President Trump in the White House has been the honor of a lifetime. I’m so proud to have been a part of what we’ve accomplished together from securing our border and cutting taxes to strengthening our economy and putting America First.”

The president has previously stated there was “zero chance” he would be replacing Wiles after Politico “released a report saying he was weighing candidates to succeed her.”

“Zero chance,” Trump told a reporter in October. “Zero. It was a fake story. Let me just tell you, the Susie Wiles story was a fake story. She’s been incredible.”