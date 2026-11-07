The episode, titled “Drinking MAGA Tears,” had the two reading posts celebrating Democrat election wins, when Welch read aloud a line stating, “We’re digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again.” Both women dropped their heads and laughed for more than 20 seconds.

A producer was heard saying, “I’m zooming in for Fox,” before Welch offered, “No comment. No comment on that,” as the clip went viral and drew widespread condemnation.

The hosts then claimed Kirk’s accused killer, Tyler Robinson, was “a MAGA person” from a “white MAGA family.” Robinson was registered to vote without a party affiliation, and his mother told police he had grown more supportive of gay and transgender rights before the shooting.

In their apology, Welch and Sullivan said they had donated to Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun-control group, insisting that “There is nothing funny about gun violence.”

The backlash cost the show sponsors. Cash App, Chewy, Boll & Branch, and Lola Blankets all moved to distance themselves from the podcast within days. “We do not condone violence of any kind, and we are no longer sponsors of this podcast,” Cash App wrote on X in reply to a user calling for a boycott.

Conservative activist Brian Atlas, whose post drew the Cash App response, claimed the hosts had since “edited and removed the segment” in which they laughed.

Kirk, the 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder, was shot and killed September 10, 2025, while speaking at a campus event at Utah Valley University in Orem. Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder, and prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty. The account that first posted the “digging up” line has since been set to private.