Exclusive — Rep. Greg Steube: Republicans ‘Failed to Deliver on Key Things’ Voters Wanted

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) shared during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday that Republicans “failed to deliver on key things” that the voters had wanted them to get done.

When asked by host Matthew Boyle “what went wrong” for Republicans in the midterm elections after Democrats regained control of the House and Senate, Steube admitted that Republicans lost their “bearings and lost being conservatives.”

“I think basically we lost our bearings and lost being conservatives, and we failed to deliver on key things that the voters wanted us to deliver on. How about ensuring that only citizens in our country can vote?” Steube said.

Since the sweeping GOP rebuke in the midterm elections, Steube has called for Republicans to make a “change in messaging and leadership that stops treating conservatives as an afterthought.”

“A lot of this falls on the Senate for failing to act and failing to nuke the filibuster and failing to get this done. But, if you look at the results across the country, the biggest thing is a lot of these people who voted for Democrats, voted for Trump in 2024. So, why did they vote against us in 2026?”

Steube explained that polling showed the Iran war played a part in voters flipping their support to the Democrat Party, but that affordability and the “cost of food and gas” were other factors.

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“We had members like myself, clamoring on the floor that we needed to do something before we left. And instead, we left early, didn’t get anything done. I had a bill that would have removed all excise taxes and federal excise tax on diesel and gas.”

Steube continued to express that he feels like the Republican Party “failed to communicate on the things” they did accomplish which Americans expected them to focus on, such as securing “funding for the border wall” and reducing crime.

Steube also admitted that Republicans “failed to deliver on things” the voters “were saying” they needed to do.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. t0 1:00 p.m. Eastern.