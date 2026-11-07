A former top spokesman for Rep. Jim Jordan said Republicans need a “wartime consigliere” to lead them in the House minority and defend President Donald Trump from the onslaughts Democrats are preparing to launch.

Speaking with host Matthew Boyle on Breitbart News Saturday, Russell Dye, a Republican strategist at Watchtower Strategy who spent nearly a decade as communications director for Jordan and the House Judiciary Committee, said the party should hand its top post to the Ohio Republican (R-OH) over current House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA).

Dye said the next leader has to be built for the fights ahead against a Democrat majority that will spend the next two years on oversight.

“We need that wartime consigliere. We need a fighter,” Dye said.

He said Democrats will open investigation after investigation into Trump, his family, and anyone who has worked with the president, and said no one in the conference is better equipped to counter them than Jordan.

“If you ask Democrats and Republicans in D.C. who the best congressional investigator is … it is Jim Jordan,” Dye told Boyle.

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Dye pointed to incoming Democrat committee leaders who have already signaled they will conduct aggressive oversight, including one who told Republicans to “lawyer up.” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), who is in line to chair the House Oversight Committee, released a two-word statement once the results were called: “Lawyer up.”

Jordan entered the race Wednesday, the same day Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) told staff he would not run for the job. In his letter to colleagues, Jordan said he is “battle-tested on the oversight front and I know the Democrats’ playbook.”

Scalise, the chamber’s current majority leader, launched a competing bid, warning colleagues that “socialists are coming to Washington with a radical agenda” and pledging to win back the majority.

Republicans lost the House on Tuesday in what CBS News projected as a Democrat sweep that also flipped the Senate. Jordan told Breitbart News Daily in April that the midterms came down to two sentences, “They’re crazy. We’re not,” and predicted Democrats would use a majority to tie up the president for two years.

Dye said Democrats would rather face Scalise, who he said has never handled a serious congressional investigation, and called for “new blood” atop the conference.

The contest is a rematch of the 2023 leadership fight that spilled into the open after Republicans removed then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, when Scalise won the conference’s nomination but withdrew and Jordan failed to secure the votes on the floor.

During the week of November 10 House Republicans will choose their next leader by secret ballot.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.