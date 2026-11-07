Midterms: 14 Million in Four of America’s Largest Cities Will Now Live Under Socialist Mayoral Rule

Fourteen million people in four of America’s largest cities are now under the rule of socialist mayors after the midterm elections on Tuesday.

Leftist mayors were elected in Los Angeles, CA, and Washington, DC, Fox News reported Saturday.

Democratic socialist Nithya Raman beat incumbent Karen Bass (D) in Los Angeles, AFP reported Thursday, while democratic socialist Janeese Lewis George won the D.C. race, according to Breitbart News.

Their elections meant that four of the top 20 biggest cities in America have socialist mayors, per the Fox article:

The list of socialist mayors in the top 20 most populous U.S. cities stands at 4, as George and Raman join Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. In total, the four cities are home to roughly 14 million people. That figure does not include neighboring suburbs, which could still feel the effects of policies enacted within city limits through crime, real estate values, and the broader business climate. Problems in a city can spill over into surrounding communities, while suburban residents who work in the city may also be directly affected.

In 2019, President Donald Trump told Breitbart News he felt “very strongly” that the United States would never succumb to socialism:

Now with that being said, you always have to be very careful, because socialism is easy to campaign on but tough to govern on, because the country goes down the tubes. But when you tell people free medical, free education, no more student loans — all of the different things that you say — it’s a great thing to campaign on, but then ten years later the country is down the tubes. It’s gone. So, you always have to be careful with it, because you know you talk about single-payer, it sounds very seductive — single-payer — say what you want, but it’s a very seductive thing. But it means you’re not going to have good healthcare, it means the country is not going to be able to afford it. Not only is the country not going to be able to afford it, but it’s more than the entire revenue stream taken in for the entire — it’s like not even close right? But nobody thinks about that. They think, free healthcare isn’t that wonderful? But the truth is when you’re up on the debate stage, and they say we’re giving you free education, we’re giving you free healthcare, we’re giving you everything you want and a Rolls-Royce in everyone’s pocket, it’s not an easy situation. But what happens is ten years later the country is gone. Okay, whether it’s this country or any other country.

The president also said the pendulum often swings in politics and that if leftists took control at some point, voters would eventually move toward conservatism and choose a Republican.

Trump said in July that the Democrat Party moving further towards radical leftist socialism was dangerous for the country, noting, “Go back 1,000 years, different names, but the concept of give away everything ends up in squalor, crime, and death. It always ends up the same way.”

A recent poll found more Democrats believe socialism is better than capitalism, per Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, Texas State Rep. Brian Harrison (R) said during a recent appearance on Breitbart News Daily that the blue wave in his state and across the nation was not necessarily about Americans desiring socialism but “the failure of Republicans” to deliver on promises they made to voters.