Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) called out Republicans who push crony capitalist policies, explaining that it is part of the reason young people see socialism favorably.

During an interview on the Sage Steele Show with host Sage Steele, DeSantis explained that one reason “screaming socialism” didn’t work in the midterm elections was because “young people have a very positive view of socialism compared to capitalism.” DeSantis noted that while part of the reason is “the education in our universities,” the other part is that young people are comparing socialism to “how government gets involved in business and you have crony capitalism.”

DeSantis described the “corporatist Republicans who propagate” crony capitalism as being “the best kind of indirect supporters of socialism.”

“So, here’s the issue. I think — obviously like a guy like me, if I see a socialist candidate, it’s an easy thing for me to vote no,” DeSantis explained. “I mean, like, it’s not even a question. But the question is, for kind of the broader electorate who aren’t as partisan, is just screaming socialism going to work? Obviously, it didn’t work in this election, and why? I think the reason is, young people have a very positive view of socialism compared to capitalism.”

DeSantis continued: “The question is, why is that? Some of it is the education in our universities or whatever. But I think a big part of that is, what they’re comparing is not free enterprise to socialism. What they’re comparing is how government gets involved in business and you have crony capitalism. So, the best kind of indirect supporters of socialism are some of these corporatist Republicans who propagate these crony policies.”

DeSantis continued to explain that people see lawmakers “trying to bend the government to funnel benefits” to certain corporations or industries, and question what happened to “having a competitive market.”

“If you have a competitive market and you truly have free enterprise, that’s going to benefit small businesses, that’s going to benefit individuals,” DeSantis continued. “You are going to see the standard of living rise. The problem is, these young people really aren’t seeing that. They’re seeing just a handful of companies that have an outsized influence on our economy and on our society, and they see government policy. For example, the Republicans in Washington wanted to do a 10-year effective amnesty for big tech, where states and locals wouldn’t be able to provide any type of regulatory oversight over artificial intelligence.”

DeSantis continued to warn that that you will “end up having socialism” if you “don’t have a clear contrast between freedom and socialism.” The Florida governor pointed out that if it comes down to cronyism versus socialism, there will be “enough people” who will pick socialism because on the surface level it will seem like the government is “stepping in on behalf of people.”