Trump Slams Senate for ‘Getting Nothing Passed… It’s Just Killing Our Country’

President Donald Trump criticized the Senate for “getting nothing passed,” adding that their inability to get things done was “killing” the United States.

While taking questions from reporters, Trump was asked what his “priorities” were and what he wants to get done in the next few months before the new Congress “takes their seats.”

Trump took questions from reporters after he spoke at the Kennedy Space Center located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Mediaite reported. Trump’s comments come after the Senate took recess on “Sept. 30, ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections,” according to the outlet.

“Mr. President, you’ve got a couple months before the new Congress takes their seats, what are your priorities? What would you like to get done? What do you think you need to get done before they step in?” a reporter asked.

“The Senate has to act,” Trump answered. “The Senate is getting nothing passed and it’s just killing our country. That means Democrats and Republicans are just not getting anything done.”

Trump continued to explain that “Democrats vote in a block,” and added that his administration could “have the best bill in the world for our country.”

“We could have the best bill in the world for our country. They vote in a block and we always have a few Republicans that obstruct,” Trump said, adding that he hopes Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) can get the Senate “to act.”

Trump added that the biggest problem was a “roadblock” in the Senate, explaining that “you send things to the Senate when you want it to die.”

Trump’s criticism of the Senate comes after the Democrats took the majority in the House and Senate in the midterm elections.