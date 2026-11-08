Joe Biden Slows Down Book Tour Due to His Health

Former President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he will be slowing down his book tour due to his health.

The former president announced on X that the tour for his upcoming memoir, Promise Me, America, will be facing some hurdles due to his recovery from prostate cancer.

“While writing the book, I was diagnosed with cancer, a disease known all too well to millions of Americans and their families,” he wrote. “My doctors continue to be encouraged by how I’ve responded to treatment. And the prayers and kind words and well wishes from so many of you have meant more to me and Jill and our family than you can ever know.”

While the former president said he has good days and bad days in his recovery, he sometimes has days in which he needs to slow down.

“Some days are better than others. It hasn’t stopped me. But sometimes it slows me down. What that means is, unfortunately, I won’t be able to do as many conversations about my book as I’d hoped,” he said. “However, I’m hopeful the words on the page speak for themselves.”

“Looking forward, I’m going to keep following what my father told me a long time ago: ‘Champ, when you get knocked down, get up,'” he concluded. “It’s a good lesson for me. And for America. We are blessed. America is the most unique nation on earth. Unlike other countries, we’re built on an idea. An idea bigger than any ocean. More powerful than any army. Stronger than any tyrant or dictator. That idea? All of us are created equal. Promise Me, America, we’ll never forget it.”

In September, the president gave an update on his cancer recovery while advising at-risk men to get the needed screenings.

“More than 330,000 American men this year will hear the words we did last spring when I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. By the time we found it, it had already spread to my bones,” he said at the time. “When prostate cancer is caught early, the five-year survival is close to 100%.”

“So have the conversation with your doctor. Don’t put it off,” he continued. “If you’re at average risk, that conversation should start around 50, and the guidelines now say screening every 2 to 4 years. If you’re a Black man, start it at 45 or earlier. You are nearly 70% more likely to get this disease and 2 to 4 times more likely to die from it. Which is an outrage in the richest country in the world. If your father or your brother had prostate cancer, start the conversation at 45, and even earlier if more than one of them did.”