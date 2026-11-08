North Carolina Democrat Shelly Headen, who posted a Facebook story with a caption that said Trump supporters belong in concentration camps while visiting Dachau, is on track to beat Republican incumbent Rep. John Blust by 233 votes pending the tabulation of provisional ballots that will likely add to her lead.

Breitbart News previously reported on Headen, who was photographed smiling in front of what appears to be the crematorium ovens used by the Nazi SS to burn the bodies of Jews and other prisoners who died or were murdered at the camp.

“Visiting Dauchau [sic] Concentration Camp in Germany… This is where Trump supporters belong,” she wrote in a caption posted above the photo.

In addition to those vile remarks, Headen also called for an apparent terrorist attack on U.S. soil, saying it is the country’s “only hope,” in “preferably Alabama, Louisiana… where the stupid people live.”

Following those comments, she told the leftist news website the Assembly that “I’ve sacrificed myself just like Jesus sacrificed himself on the cross, and Martin Luther King and Abraham Lincoln and all the people that put themselves out there to sacrifice for our country.”

Headen has also donated to numerous Democrat campaigns in recent years including incoming Sen. Roy Cooper and the gubernatorial campaign of Josh Stein, who is Jewish.

Yet in spite of those despicable comments, the wave of Democrat enthusiasm will apparently send Headen to the General Assembly to represent Guilford County residents unless she follows through on an earlier pledge to not take the office.

She told the Rhino Times, a conservative online outlet, she would not take office and would allow the county party to choose a replacement. Now, the question is whether or not she will follow through on that promise.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.