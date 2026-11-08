On Saturday, just days after the midterm elections, thousands of demonstrators flooded Midtown Manhattan to demand Democrat leadership change in Congress.

Organized under the banner “March for Our Democracy” by the Hands Off NYC coalition, the post-election rally brought crowds into the heart of the city following Tuesday’s vote. While demanding that every vote be counted, the crowd directed immediate pressure at their own party leaders.

Protesters marched across 42nd Street and Broadway carrying signs reading “No Schumer, No Jeffries,” explicitly targeting Democrat Senate leader Chuck Schumer (NY) and Democrat House leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY). Other signs bobbing through the crowd carried messages such as “People over billionaires” and “We didn’t vote for status quo, let’s ‘chuck’ Schumer + Jeffries.”

Organizers stated the event was held to demand respect for the election process while pushing progressive groups’ opposition to returning existing leadership to their posts automatically.