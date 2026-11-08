President Donald Trump said Saturday he has ordered the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate threatening letters Democrat leaders allegedly sent to administration officials and other Republicans.

His announcement came after Democrats took over the U.S. House and Senate on Tuesday during the midterm elections.

“The Democrats are going around threatening a lot of people, including the Attorney General of the United States, and others, with Impeachment and many other forms of punishment, even though they admit they have no reason to do so, and there have been no impeachable acts committed, or even thought of, by the victims of this illegal process. This is extortion at the highest level, and they should be held accountable for this,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“Also, they’re threatening our Donors, some of the most respected people anywhere in the World, with imprisonment, and many other levels of punishment, just because they happen to be Republicans, or Republican supporters. This is Weaponization and Lawfare at another level,” the president continued.

“The Senator from Michigan, Elissa Slotkin, is saying that she is going to go after all young people that believe in Republican Values, and that give even the slightest inclination to be a Republican. The imprisonment should be against these EXTORTIONISTS, and Republicans should get smart, fast! Threatening letters have been sent to many people, all innocent, from Democrat Political Leaders. By copy of this statement, I am ordering the Department of Justice to look into this criminal act, immediately! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he concluded.

Democrat lawmakers have been threatening to target Republican leaders, and Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said recently he and his fellow leftists plan to go after former members of the Trump administration because he is gay and “pettiness is a thing,” Breitbart News reported Sunday.

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) on Sunday said after they take control of Congress, Democrats should first impeach Trump’s cabinet members, while House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said he was a “hard yes” on impeaching Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, per Breitbart News.

In a video posted Thursday, Hegseth appeared focused on his mission and that of the U.S. Department of War when he declared, “Just like the president, we don’t back down and that especially applies now. The next few months and years are critical for our department and our republic. This is about the president’s America First agenda. This is about our department’s peace through strength agenda, and in just two short years under the leadership of President Trump we have restored the Department of War to its core function. War fighting.”

President Trump recently vowed to preemptively pardon administration staffers if the Democrats targeted them.

Prior to the Democrats’ sweep on Tuesday, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) warned in July that so-called Democratic Socialists were “a serious threat to our whole system of government,” Breitbart News reported at the time.

“It’s communism, socialism. Those are deviations of Marxism. It begins with the opposite premise of America, and it is a serious threat to us. These people want — they’re saying it out loud. They want to abolish all borders. They want to abolish all prisons. They want to defund the police. They want to abolish the U.S. Senate. They want to pack the Supreme Court. They want the government to take over control of oil production. This is communism, and it has led to the murder of innocent people, tens of millions of them in the 20th century alone. We have to fight this. We’re no longer just in an election cycle. We were saying it was common sense versus crazy. Now it’s common sense versus communism. And everybody needs to wake up,” he stated.

Following the midterm election, 14 million people living in four of America’s largest cities will soon be under socialist mayoral rule.