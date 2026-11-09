Over 2.5 million people gathered in Buenos Aires to join Pope Leo XIV for the first papal Mass on Argentine soil in 39 years.

Pope Leo celebrated the Mass after he visited a home for people with disabilities just south of Buenos Aires on Monday. Many residents and employees were reportedly brought to tears as the Holy Father embraced people in wheelchairs, telling them that their lives were a blessing, not a burden.

“You can help us to remember the foundation of the dignity of every human being and what is truly important in life,” Leo said in the center’s chapel.

“A nation’s progress is also measured by how it welcomes all people with disabilities and particular needs,” he added.

Pope Leo then celebrated Mass in Buenos Aires, which drew over 2.5 million people — the largest crowd he has hosted to date. The Mass was celebrated at the same site that Pope John Paul II celebrated Mass nearly 40 years ago.

“Thousands arrived at midnight to secure a good spot for Leo’s first Mass in Argentina,” per NBC News. “It got underway under blue skies on a day declared as a national holiday to allow people to attend and relieve normal commuting traffic around the central site.”

During his homily, Leo advocated for the Argentine working class, saying they face joblessness, violence, and addiction.

“Do not give in to those who dismiss the Christian family as outdated. On the contrary, today more than ever, it remains a pillar amid the many insecurities of our time,” he said.

Video of the celebration went viral on social media: