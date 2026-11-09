Congressional investigators have accused Texas Republican Rep. Lance Gooden of using taxpayer dollars for personal luxury, adding that he misreported campaign spending.

The allegations against Gooden come following an investigation from the nonpartisan Office of Congressional Conduct (OCC), which claims he engaged in “extravagant expenditures” and that he sought more in reimbursements than any other U.S. House member. Per Politico:

Gooden is the latest in a line of House members facing ethics allegations this year, with several forced to resign. Midterm polling showed voters citing corruption in Washington as a key reason for souring on the Republican party, although Democratic lawmakers have also faced allegations. The OCC report was referred to the House Ethics Committee, which is the entity that can discipline members. The Ethics Committee’s investigation remains ongoing.

Gooden has denied the allegations, calling them a “bogus” witch hunt.

“There’s a reason the Senate doesn’t have an OCC — because of insane, bogus referrals like this one,” Gooden said in a statement. “The Ethics Committee will expose this witch hunt, and I’m calling on House Administration to launch an oversight investigation into the OCC’s target selection and record of failed inquiries.”

According to the Washington Post, Gooden is alleged to have reimbursed himself nearly $184,000 across all 2025 travel expenses due to overly expensive travel options. He also allegedly “charged Congress for some personal or campaign trips.”

“In its report, the Office of Congressional Conduct highlighted luxury hotel stays, business and first-class plane tickets, and extended car rentals that Gooden reimbursed in potential violation of House rules requiring travel and accommodations to be ‘reasonable’ and ‘ordinary and necessary,'” noted the Washington Post.

“The report identified at least one occasion last year where it said Gooden appeared to reimburse his son’s travel costs and at least two instances where staff booked Gooden’s flights through his wife’s credit card travel portal, which could have allowed her to obtain rewards points,” it added.

Gooden’s attorney responded to the OCC investigation in June, claiming that the congressman “expressed his willingness to provide evidence and explanations regarding any specific allegation,” but that the OCC had requested an “unreasonably burdensome” amount of documents and communications.