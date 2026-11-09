Democrat podcaster Jennifer Welch urged listeners Monday to pay for her show through YouTube memberships and Substack subscriptions, after advertisers cut ties with the program due to her laughter at a social media post about digging up Charlie Kirk’s body.

The pitch closed Monday’s episode of I’ve Had It, titled “Not Today, TPUSA,” which the show’s own feed summed up with the line “Turning Point wants to cancel us.”

Welch drew a line for her audience between the free tiers and the paid ones.

“Just to subscribe to YouTube or anywhere you get your podcast is free,” she said. “If you want to sponsor us financially, you can become a member on YouTube or join us on Substack.”

She plugged her book, Not Today, Fascists, in the same breath.

The Oklahoma native then claimed the boycott had helped her, putting the gain at nearly 30,000 new followers in recent days. The figure has not been independently verified.

“Ever since Turning Point put a target on us, our numbers have grown and they’re going to continue to grow all week,” she said.

Welch defended the show’s approach before signing off.

“Our brand of fighting fascism and our brand of MAGA-slaying and Turning Point-slaying is not for everybody,” she said, “but it’s for those of you that tune in every single day and support us.”

Andrew Kolvet, a Turning Point USA spokesman, rejected her account of who emptied the ad roster.

“You can blame me or Turning Point all you want, but we’re not the reason all your sponsors are fleeing,” Kolvet wrote. “You are.”

The spokesman counted 21 companies that have severed their deals or clarified they were never associated with the show.

Cash App, Chewy, Boll & Branch, and Lola Blankets all walked Friday. Newsweek tallied at least 10 brands that ended their arrangements or ruled out future placements, among them Zenni Optical, Casper, Honeylove, and iRestore. One of the 10, Monarch Money, said its deal had lapsed back in September, weeks before the episode aired.

“Just don’t legitimize political violence,” Kolvet added.

Welch and co-host Angie “Pumps” Sullivan apologized Saturday on Instagram and announced a donation to Everytown for Gun Safety, the gun-control group.

By Monday the interior designer turned podcaster was back on Kirk, rolling a compilation of his remarks on race before delivering her verdict.

“He was a vile, unrepentant racist,” Welch said.