Rep.-elect Brad Lander (D-NY) came out in favor of impeaching Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel.

When asked by a reporter if there was “an appetite for impeachment proceedings” for either Hegseth or President Donald Trump, Lander said that he would like to see the Senate impeach Hegseth, Patel, and Kennedy. Lander added that the three of them look like “they have betrayed their requirements of their office.”

“Do you think there’s an appetite for impeachment proceedings of either Hegseth or President Trump?” a reporter asked.

“I’d like to impeach Hegseth, I’d like to see us impeach Kash Patel. I’d like to see us impeach RFK Jr. All of whom look to me like they have betrayed their requirements of their office,” Lander responded. “And, I would love to put that before the Senate, and let’s see how Senators vote on those impeachments.”

When asked by the reporter about impeaching Trump, Lander said he has “listed a big agenda.”

“I think we want to restore those healthcare cuts, we want to end the war, we want to end the tariffs. We want to get money out of politics, restore trust in government,” Lander said. “There’s an enormous amount of investigating.”

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Lander continued to state that he wanted “accountability” for the murders of people such as Alex Pretti and Renee Good, and wants to make sure Democrats get “at what ICE is doing,” and look at Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cuts.

Lander’s comments come as Democrats have expressed interest in impeaching Trump cabinet officials, such as Hegseth.

During an interview on CNN, Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) expressed that she felt Trump should not be the first person to be impeached.

“What I think is we have an obligation to hold people to account,” Dean said. “And I don’t think the first target ought to be the president. People know what this president has been responsible for. But what we will begin, I hope, and this is not me revealing a strategy that is greater than my own, because I’m not in charge of this strategy, but I hope we will go around to what I would call the softer targets.”

During an interview on ABC News, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said he was a “hard yes” on impeaching Hegseth.

“I’m a hard yes on the Hegseth resolution,” Jeffries said. “The so-called secretary of defense has abused his power, undermined our national security, and engineered this reckless and costly war of choice in Iran, which has skyrocketed prices on the American people and made the country less safe.”

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