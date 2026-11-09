After the 2026 midterm elections and resulting blue tsunami, Democrats are already looking for ways to use their power to enable the killing of unborn babies in abortions — including in Texas, a longtime pro-life stronghold.

Democrat Texas Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson said soon after he won his race that he will do nothing to stop out-of-state abortionists from flooding his state with abortion pills, The Texas Tribune reported.

“The first thing I do when people ask me about abortion is point out that I’m not a legislator, and I can’t change abortion law,” Johnson told the publication. “What I can do is cease using Texas abortion laws as an instrument of persecution and intimidation, harassment and political showboating. All four of those things have happened.”

In Texas, abortion is illegal except for the life of the mother or serious health risks, and Texas doctors face steep penalties for mailing abortion pills within the state. Johnson’s predecessor, Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton — who decided to run for U.S. Senate and ultimately lost to “God is non-binary” James Talarico (D) — aggressively sued out-of-state doctors who prescribed and sent abortion pills into the state under the protection of blue-state shield laws.

“I will not pursue the judicially absurd position that Texas law has extra territorial effect,” Johnson said. “I can honor other states’ shield laws.”

The Tribune reported his actions will likely be “the first of many tweaks to make the ban less rigid.”

While Democrat Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa cannot repeal the state’s abortion restriction, she said in September that she wants to remove the state’s criminal penalties for doctors who kill unborn babies in abortions. Hinojosa won against incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Nov. 3.

“It’s going to take more than one election to change these very extreme abortion bans in Texas. I think where we can start, I think where there is bipartisan support is to do away with the 99 years imprisonment that doctors face when they choose to terminate a pregnancy with a mother to save her life,” she told CNN. “And, right now, doctors can be second guessed by political boards and they face 99 years in prison. And so they’re afraid to touch women, and women are having to wait till they’re at death’s door. And too many women are dying in Texas because of it. I think there’s bipartisan support to start there to do away with these criminal penalties for doctors.”

In a medication abortion, mifepristone blocks the action of progesterone, which the mother’s body produces to nourish the pregnancy. When progesterone is blocked, the lining of the mother’s uterus deteriorates, and blood and nourishment are cut off to the developing baby, who then dies inside the mother’s womb. The drug misoprostol (also called Cytotec) then causes contractions and bleeding to expel the baby from the mother’s uterus.

The pro-abortion Biden administration temporarily suspended the in-person dispensation requirement for the abortion pill mifepristone in 2021 and made the change permanent in 2023 as an act of defiance after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The FDA’s mail-order scheme has enabled abortionists in blue states to mail abortion drugs into states with pro-life laws, and blue states have passed “shield laws” protecting abortionists from adverse legal action in red states for doing so. More and more stories continue to emerge of abusive men fraudulently obtaining abortion pills online with ease and coercing women into taking them.

In 2023, the Guttmacher Institute estimated that medication abortions accounted for 63 percent of all abortions within the formal U.S. healthcare system. That percentage was up from an estimated 53 percent in 2020 and 39 percent in 2017. The report did not account for abortion pills obtained through underground national and international networks, including those that send pills to women in states with abortion restrictions.

The pro-abortion organization later estimated that 91,000 telehealth abortions were provided in 2025 under blue state shield laws to people in states with abortion restrictions.

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Several other red states besides Texas have sued out-of-state abortionists in an effort to bring the battle over shield laws to the U.S. Supreme Court. The FDA is also facing legal challenges over its mail-order policy, which has continued under the Trump administration despite pleas from Republicans and pro-life organizations.

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The State of Louisiana, along with Rosalie Markezich — a woman who alleges her boyfriend was able to order abortion drugs online from California and coerce her into taking the pills — are suing the FDA over its mail-order regulation. The Supreme Court in May allowed the mail-order abortion scheme to continue as litigation plays out in lower courts.

The FDA under the Trump administration has not done much to confront the merits of the case but has instead asked the courts to allow the mail-order abortion scheme to continue while the agency conducts a safety review of mifepristone — a position that has drawn the ire of the pro-life community. The FDA released a legal filing last month saying it plans to finish its review by December and make the findings public by March 2027.