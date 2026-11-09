Exclusive: ICE Agents Arrest MS-13 Associate in Small, Rural Idaho Town

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien associate of the MS-13 gang in the small, rural town of Victor, Idaho, which has a population of just about 3,000, Breitbart News has learned.

On November 5, ICE agents arrested illegal alien Danny Jose Parada-Mendez of El Salvador. In addition to being an associate of the MS-13 gang, Parada-Mendez has a criminal record that includes multiple charges of terrorist organization, deprivation of liberty, and resisting arrest.

“This illegal alien from El Salvador has a criminal history in his home country that ties him to MS-13 and includes terrorist organization charges, resisting arrest, and deprivation of liberty,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.

Parada-Mendez crossed the United States-Mexico border as an unknown got-away at an unknown time and location.

“Thanks to the hardworking patriots of ICE, this terrorist is off our streets and soon will be out of our country,” Mullin said.

“It’s disgraceful that the mainstream media would label this terrorist as a ‘non-criminal’ simply because he doesn’t have a rap sheet here in the United States,” the secretary said. “The Trump administration will never apologize for deporting illegal aliens and putting the safety of the American people first.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.