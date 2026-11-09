‘Gayest’ Member of Congress Robert Garcia Compares Himself to Murderous Clown Who Targets Children

Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) thought it would be wise to compare himself to Pennywise, the fictional character in Stephen King’s horror novel It, to showcase how “low” he is willing to go against his opponents.

Garcia, who once described himself as the “gayest” member of Congress, made the “joke” days after the midterm elections, posting an image of the character with the caption, “when they go low this is me.”

Commenters on X were quick to point to the creepy absurdity of comparing oneself to a murderous entity presented as a clown who targets and terrorizes children, luring them into a sewer to eat them, feeding on their fear

“So, you’re a murderous clown waiting to take school age boys to a sewer… and we thought Swalwell was a perv,” one user wrote.

“The most honest thing coming out of the Democrat Party… A self proclaimed demonic clown!” another proclaimed.

“You become a clown that preys on children?” another asked. “That tracks.”

“Feels like you guys didn’t think this one through,” another said.

Indeed, Garcia made his declaration during an appearance at the LGBTQ+ Leaders Conference last year, telling the crowd, “I am one of 12 LGBTQ+ members of the U.S. House right now, but I am the gayest of all of us.”

He added, “I do consider myself the absolute gayest.”

Garcia’s failed attempt at humor in the form of Pennywise comes as some begin to realize that the Democrats may not be prioritizing quite what they said they would as they come into power. For instance, the Congressional Equality Caucus last week opted to celebrate what they described as the “Gayest Congress in American History” after the Democrat Party’s sweep of wins across the country in the midterm election.

“The American people have made their voices heard,” the Equality Caucus wrote on social media, with a photo of a rainbow behind the U.S. Capitol Dome. “The 120th Congress will officially be the GAYEST Congress in history! (that we know of).”

“Let’s get to work,” the leftists added, adding emojis of the American flag, LGBT flag, and transgender flag.

The celebration is reminiscent of LGBT culture wars waged on children during the Biden years, which featured drag queen story hours and attacks against states trying to protect children from puberty blockers, genital mutilation surgery, and hormone therapy under the guise of “gender-affirmation.”

As Breitbart News detailed:

During former President Joe Biden’s term, Democrats had constantly pushed the transgender agenda on children by promoting drag queen story hours and advocating for “gender affirming care” for children — leftist speak for puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and genital mutilation. Admiral Rachel Levine, Biden’s transgender Assistant Secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), opted to declare the entire summer of 2023 a “summer of pride” just as “pride month” had reached its end. Levine also considered hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and surgeries as “medically necessary” for children suffering with gender dysmorphia. Americans also saw the country descend into an LGBT tailspin, with popular retailers like Target even offering “tuck-friendly” bathing suits for males who wished to mimic females and “light binding” swim apparel for females, as well as children’s apparel labeled as “thoughtfully fit” for “multiple” gender expressions.

Those moves came to a screaming halt when President Trump took back power. He signed an executive order shortly into his second term aimed at protecting children from both chemical and surgical mutilation as leftists continued to push these barbaric practices on minors while playing the victim.

Queer News Tonight also provided a sense of what radical leftists are hoping to see with the Democrats at the helm, speaking not of the economy or ending wars but of their dreams for a rule change in the halls of Congress so a biological man — transgender Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE) — can use the same bathrooms as females.